Strong second-half display from Meath earns them win over Down

Meath's Brian O'Halloran, Seán Coffey and Conor Duke tackle Ryan Magill of Down during the NFL Division 2 clash on Saturday. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

Allianz Football League Division 2: Down 1-18 Meath 0-24

Meath made it two wins from their first three league fixtures in Páirc Esler on Saturday evening, with a strong second-half performance against Down.

The last time these teams met was in the 2023 Tailteann Cup final in Croke Park, where the Royals again came out on top, but this was a far cry from that game with the new rules making for an exciting finish but also causing some confusion.

A two-point score was awarded to Meath from a Ronan Jones kick in the first half that was clearly inside the arc. The scoreboard was never changed back however and it’s unclear why. It made no difference in the end, but it could have in what turned out to be a close finish, and after the game both managers spoke of difficulties in keeping track of some rules.

Ciaran Caulfield was back in action for Meath on Saturday having captained DCU to winning the Sigerson Cup on Wednesday evening and he still managed to look fresh and put in the miles. Jordan Morris and Eoghan Frayne were also immense, scoring 0-8 each, while for Down Pat Havern once again was the biggest scorer, also with 0-8.

There was nothing between the teams for much of the game and they were level five times in the first half until a Ryan McEvoy goal put Down three in front.

The move began with Daniel Guinness who passed to Shay Millar. He launched the ball across the field to the in-rushing McEvoy who fired into the net, and Down led by two, 1-9 to 0-10 at the break.

It should have been more for the hosts however, as Jones was black-carded on 14 minutes, but Robbie Brennan’s side dealt with it well, slowing the pace of the game down and keeping possession for the most part, conceding only two points during those 10 minutes.

It was in the second half though when things really heated up. The tit-for-tat scoring continued, and the teams were level again 1-11 to 0-14 when Meath upped their game.

In the space of five minutes they had notched up seven points - two of those were two-point scores of the boot of Morris.

Ceilum Doherty stopped the rot for Conor Laverty’s side with a point and sub Miceal Rooney scored from outside the arc, giving the home supporters hope that they could replicate their comeback against Cork last time out.

Morris and Frayne widened the margin to six again 0-23 to 1-14, with 10 minutes left on the clock, but Down knew they still had plenty of time to battle back and the belief that another miracle was possible grew when Meath’s lead was reduced to two with a two-point score from Daniel Guinness and further points from Danny Magill and Havern.

The Royals held their nerve however and Frayne had the last word, scoring from a free moments before the buzzer signalled the end of the game and a welcome result win for Meath, who play Rosccommon at home next week.

Down: R Burns; P Fegan, P Laverty, C Doherty (0-0-2); R Magill, D Guinness (0-1-1), P McCarthy; C Mooney, R McEvoy; D Magill (0-0-1), O Murdock (1-0-1), J Guinness; H P McGeary, P Havern (0-1-6, 1tpf, 6f), S Millar. Subs: M Rooney (0-1-0) for Mooney (h-t), A McClements for Millar (51), C Francis for Magill (54), E Brannigan for J Guinness (59), P Brooks for Doherty (63).

Meath: B Hogan (0-0-1,1’45); S Lavin, S Rafferty, D Keogan; B O’Halloran, S Coffey, C Caulfield (0-0-1); J Flynn (0-0-1), B Menton (0-0-2); C Duke, J Kinlough, R Jones (0-1-0); J Morris (0-2-4, 1tpf), S Walsh (0-0-1), E Frayne (0-1-6 3f, 1tpf). Subs: A O’Neill for O’Halloran (45), J Conlon for Walsh (47), K Curtis for Duke (59), D Magowan for Kinlough (64), R Ryan for Rafferty (68).

Referee: Sean Lonergan (Tipperary).