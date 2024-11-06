Michael Murphy ends intercounty retirement to rejoin Donegal footballers

Donegal's Michael Murphy during the Ulster Senior Football quarter-final against Derry in 2021. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Michael Murphy has made a sensational return to the Donegal senior football panel, two years after announcing his intercounty retirement.

Donegal’s 2012 All-Ireland winning captain retired in November 2022, but the 35-year-old has been coaxed back to the set-up by manager Jim McGuinness.

Murphy has continued playing with his club Glenswilly and is believed to have been working on a programme with the Donegal back room and physio teams.

He has been a member of the Football Review Committee in recent months but will step away from the boardroom and back to the dressingroom for the 2025 season.