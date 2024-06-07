Limerick team find their spark as they look to build on the momentum

After almost a year, 364 days to be exact, the Limerick footballers finally got a win last month. They beat Offaly in the Tailteann Cup, by a surprisingly handsome eight-point margin, to record their very first win of 2024.

It only took another fortnight to reel off their next win, this time a 10-point defeat of London, and suddenly things are starting to look up again for the Shannonsiders.

Wing forward Cathal Downes’s performance against London last weekend offered an insight into the fresh confidence that now exists within their panel.

Twice in the opening 10 minutes he chopped across the ball with his right foot, resulting in two sumptuous scores. He added another off his right before swinging a fourth over off his left. All in the opening 24 minutes.

READ MORE

Limerick eventually ran out 10-point winners and their reward for finishing second in their Tailteann Cup group is a home clash with neighbours Tipperary in Rathkeale this Saturday.

From appearing bludgeoned and burdened following relegation to Division 4 with seven losses, and further heavy Championship reversals against Cork and Down, Limerick now look a rejuvenated force.

[ Copying Limerick hurlers could be worth a shot for some football teams ]

“Cork and Down, they’re really strong teams,” said Downes, putting some context around those losses. “Cork are competing for the Sam Maguire and Down should probably be as well. They were tough losses, for sure, but we learned from the mistakes we made in those games.”

The win over Offaly was also Limerick’s first under Jimmy Lee who was appointed last August. For a group that had lost 11 competitive games in a row since the start of the year, their aggressive pressing against Offaly and London underlined the resolve in the group.

“It builds confidence, a win,” said manager Lee. “We had 11 matches on the trot with no win and look, there were stages against London where it was nervy at times, panicky, so it’s just about ironing out those difficulties and moving it on.”

Munster finalists as recently as two years ago, Limerick could yet be the surprise packet in this season’s tier two championship. They beat Tipperary in that 2022 campaign and will face the Premier again as considerable favourites. The strong form of attackers like Downes and Peter Nash, allied to their fresh can-do attitude, gives them a fighting chance of progression.

In the league we were alright, poor enough at times against Wicklow, then the Offaly game was an improvement, so we’re gradually getting there overall — Jimmy Lee - manager

“I feel like we’re kind of getting things together now,” said Downes. “There were a few niggles, injuries and stuff like that but it seems like we’re building something there now slowly at the moment. It’ll be nice to play in Rathkeale, hopefully get a good strong home crowd and try to push it on again.”

GAA president Jarlath Burns said at the launch of this year’s Tailteann Cup that he expected surprise results and a couple of bolters from the pack. Down, Kildare, Fermanagh and Sligo have all made it through to the quarter-finals as group winners, pretty much as anticipated but Limerick could be that dark horse.

“God only knows,” smiled Lee when asked how far their upward curve might stretch. “If you have the rub of the green you’d never know where it might take us. We have been going reasonably well. We actually had a good performance against Cork, we put in a 65-minute performance so it’s gradually getting there is what I would say.

“In the league we were alright, poor enough at times against Wicklow, then the Offaly game was an improvement, so we’re gradually getting there overall. They’re learning their trade, I’d be fairly happy with them.”