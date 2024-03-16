Unbeaten Donegal seal their promotion while ensuring Kildare drop to Division Three

National Football League Division Two: Kildare 1-8 Donegal 0-17

On a fateful evening in the gloomy March rain, the still unbeaten Donegal sealed their promotion back to Division One football and at the same time ensured the still-winless Kildare are sent in the opposite direction.

With the final round still to play, both might well argue their fate has been sealed somewhat ahead of schedule. Either way, it ultimately marked yet another disappointing show for Kildare at their temporary home-from-home at Netwatch Cullen Park in Carlow.

It also sees Jim McGuinness guide his native county straight back to top-flight football, in the first season of his second coming, after their relegation this time last year. Cavan’s heavy loss to Armagh elsewhere meant Donegal were going up, regardless of the result here.

For Donegal, who hit 16 of their 17 points from play, next week’s final round against Meath will be a mere coronation, setting up a likely Division Two final showdown against Armagh on Easter Sunday, having earlier drawn with them.

For Kildare, the unceremonious drop to Division Three comes with the additional stress over their championship participation this summer. Glenn Ryan’s men may be on the opposite side of Dublin in the Leinster championship, but will now need to make that final to avoid seeing out the rest of the summer in the Tailteann Cup.

Up by two points at the break, Donegal slowly pressed on without much resistance, hitting three unanswered points from the start of the second half, as Paddy McBrearty and Daire O’Baoil both chipped in for the first time.

A neatly constructed goal on 49 minutes briefly gave Kildare some hope, with Daniel Flynn passing off to Alex Beirne from close range, and he calmly palming home past Shaun Patton. That brought it back to a two-point game, 0-13 to 1-8, only for Donegal to hit the next two scores without reply.

In fact, Kildare, in stark and gloomy contrast, didn’t score at all again.

Louth’s goal-happy win over Fermanagh earlier on Saturday keeps alive their chances of survival, and also keeps the extra motivation going into the final-round game against Kildare, also back here in Carlow.

In the end, Donegal boasted nine different scorers compared to Kildare’s three, which summed up the contest too. Peadar Mogan shot five for Donegal in the number seven jersey, with Michael Langan enjoying a productive evening with his three.

Acutely aware of what was at stake, Kildare needed to get off to a fast start, but it was Donegal who impressed in the early stages, with Ciaran Thompson forcing an early save from Mark Donellan before – on four minutes – Thompson split the posts from close range and with minimal fuss.

Conditions and visibility weren’t good to start, but did improve slightly, and the first half was lively. Kevin Feely got Kildare back level with a mark on five minutes and the first quarter remained close, even with Donegal handling and holding far more possession.

Mogan nudged Donegal back in front before Feely’s free levelled it again, after which Donegal started to stretch their legs a little more, Langan making the most of generous space to score from distance, and Caolan McGonagle from close range.

Feely’s second free kept Kildare in touch, but it took them 22 minutes to get their first score from play, Feely setting up Beirne, which brought it back to 0-5 to 0-4. When Langan struck again from distance and with ease, promptly followed by Thompson’s second, Donegal further pressed their superiority.

Before the break, Shane Farrell and Beirne clawed two back for Kildare, Ryan no doubt reasonably content to be just two points in arrears at that point, 0-8 to 0-6. Donegal didn’t get a single free in that half (compared to Kildare’s six).

Donegal had also made two late changes to their full back line, Stephen McMenamin and Jeaic McKelvey replaced by Ciaran Moore and Aaron Doherty; Kildare half-back Brian Byrne was also replaced by Jack Sargent.

With floodlights on for the second half, whatever spirit Kildare needed to raise to keep their Division Two hopes alive soon faded in the gloomy March rain.

KILDARE: M Donnellan; R Houlihan, M O’Grady, R Burke; P McDermott, E Doyle, J Sargent; A Masterson, K O’Callaghan; A Beirne (1-3), B Kelly, S Farrell (0-1); K Feely (0-4, two frees, two marks), D Flynn, N Kelly. Subs: L Killian for O’Callaghan (52 mins), P Woodgate for Kelly (55 mins), S O’Sullivan for Kelly (58 mins), B Byrne for Houlihan (59 mins), T Archbold for Sergant (69 mins)

DONEGAL: S Patton; M Curran, C Moore, A Doherty (0-1); R McHugh, C McGonagle (0-1), P Mogan (0-5); H McFaddan, M Langan (0-3); S O’Donnell, C Thompson (0-2), O Doherty (0-1); P McBrearty (0-1), O Gallen (0-1), D O’Baoill (0-2). Subs: J Brennan for McFadden (half-time), J McKelvey for O Doherty (53 mins), N O’Donnell for A Doherty (56 mins), L McGlynn for O’Baoill, R Gallagher for Thompson (both 66 mins).

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down)