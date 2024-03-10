Limerick run out winners over Tipperary thanks to superior firepower

NHL Division 1B: Limerick 0-26 Tipperary 3-16

The scoreline is an inexplicable accident, like stumbling over a crack in the pavement, or dropping your toast on the buttered side. Forget about it. Jake Morris scored Tipperary’s third goal with the last puck of the match, and they somehow kept Limerick within reach on the scoreboard for most of the second half, but the All-Ireland champions controlled the game for the last 40 minutes and Tipp had no coherent answer.

Limerick’s play was sloppy and clunky for much of the first half, and they trailed by five points after half an hour, but once they found their stride they hit Tipp with waves of scores, and at times in the second half it looked like they would streak clear.

John Kiely was frustrated by the number of “unforced errors” his players made and was agitated about the three goals they conceded. All of them were untypical of Limerick’s defending.

For the first, after half an hour, the outstanding Jason Forde fielded a sideline cut in a cluster of Limerick defenders and somehow escaped their clutches; when Nickie Quaid came out to meet him Forde conjured a magical finish.

The other two goals in the second half came directly from turnovers. Colin Coughlan was mugged by Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher inside the Limerick 20-metre line and he beat Quaid with a rasping shot; for Morris’s goal Tom Morrissey was dispossessed after Limerick had failed to transport the ball out of their defence in one of their trademark triangles.

Morris’s goal came too late to make any difference, but Limerick’s response to the other two goals was emphatic: both times they reeled off the next four points, without reply.

Tipp played against a swirling, spoiling wind in the first half, but their one-point lead at the break didn’t reflect the energy and aggression they brought to the first half an hour, especially.

They did well on Limerick’s puck-outs and didn’t allow Limerick to build smoothly from the back and through the middle third. Gearóid O’Connor continued his really impressive early season form and landed three first-half points; Forde was terrific on the right flank and Morris was dangerous too.

Once Limerick went through the gears, though, they took over in the third quarter. Liam Cahill said afterwards that Limerick didn’t need to do anything “extra special” and that was true. There is no sleight of hand or tactical chicanery; the game they play doesn’t change from week to week.

The issue in the first half was execution; the difference in the second half was accuracy. The passing was better, their shooting was better. They clipped over six points in the third quarter before they committed their first wide of the second half, and having trailed by five points, five minutes before the break, they led by three midway through the second half.

After a sluggish start on his first appearance of the season Cian Lynch’s influence grew as the game wore on, and Donnacha Ó Dalaigh built on his really impressive performance in Croke Park a fortnight ago with another productive evening. He landed three splendid points and played the scoring pass for Lynch’s second score.

In every season Limerick go through matches where they don’t even threaten a goal and this was one. The only shot that Barry Hogan had to save was a tame effort from Aaron Gillane, struck from about 20 metres. But they exceeded their baseline target of 40 shots or more, and in the second half they created shooting opportunities at machine gun rate.

Limerick maintained a three- or four-point lead for most of the second half, and standing on the sideline Cahill said it “felt like more”. Nobody would quibble with that feeling.

LIMERICK: N Quaid; F O’Connor (0-1), D Morrissey, M Casey; D Byrnes (0-3, 0-1f), C O’Neill, C Coughlan (0-2); W O’Donoghue, B Murphy; G Hegarty (0-2), C Lynch (0-2), C Boylan (0-1); A Gillane (0-8, 0-7f), D O’Dalaigh (0-3), P Casey.

Subs: T Morrissey (0-1f) for Boylan, G Mulcahy (0-1) for P Casey (both 59 mins); S Flanagan (0-1) for Gillane (65); A English (0-1) for Murphy (70).

TIPPERARY: B Hogan; C Morgan (0-1), R Maher, M Breen; S Kennedy, B McGrath, C Bowe; E Connolly, P Cadell; A Tynan (0-1), C Stakelum, G O’Connor (0-3); J Forde (1-7, 0-3f), J McGrath, J Morris (1-3).

Subs: B O’Mara for B McGrath (h-t); D McCormack for Kennedy (46 mins); S Ryan (0-1) for J McGrath, P Maher (1-0) for Tynan (both 57); C Quinn for Cadell (65).

Referee: Liam Gordon (Galway).