Kilcormac-Killoughey down Naas at the death, Ballyhale continue Leinster march

The allotted two minutes of stoppage time at the end of extra time were already up when Conor Slevin stood over a long-range free for Kilcormac-Killoughey in Newbridge.

He was around 100 metres out and had earlier dropped a point attempt short from closer in. But this time the veteran goalkeeper held his nerve, splitting the posts with a monster score to secure a 1-32 to 3-25 win, propelling the 2012 champions through to a last-four clash with Shelmaliers.

Earlier in the game, Slevin had failed to clear his lines and handed Jack Sheridan a relatively easy goal Naas. But Slevin more than made up for the error, scoring five points from frees.

Adam Screeney also made a significant contribution, notching up 1-13, the goal coming during the second half of extra time.

The win was all the more impressive as Kilcormac-Killoughey lost star centre back Cillian Kiely to a second yellow card in the 52nd minute.

Colin Spain and Conor Mahon also impressed for the Offaly champions, though it was tough on a Naas side who were desperate to kick on in Leinster after capturing the last eight Kildare titles.

They were right there too, denied a win in normal time by Spain’s brilliant point from out on the wing in the 63rd minute which forced extra time.

But Naas’ race wasn’t yet run as they push themselves to a two-point lead during in extra time after Brian Byrne struck their third goal, matching earlier green-flag efforts from Sheridan and Cathal Dowling. But they couldn’t hold out, as Declan Laffan’s side brought all their experience to bear in the closing minutes.

Kilcormac-Killoughey will play Shelmaliers in Tullamore in a fortnight after the Wexford side had their own narrow win, Ross Banville’s late goal helping them edge out Lough Lene Gaels by 2-21 to 4-14.

TJ Reid, fresh after the announcement of his inter-county retirement, showed no signs of any slippage in scoring 1-8 for Ballyhale Shamrocks as they cruised beyond The Harps of Laois, 3-19 to 1-16.

Brian Cody maintained his strong form for Ballyhale, managing 1-3 for the 12-times provincial winners, who will face Dublin champions Kilmacud Crokes in the semi-finals.

Results

Lough Lene Gaels 4-14 Shelmaliers 2-21

The Harps 1-16 Ballyhale Shamrocks 3-19

Mount Leinster Rangers 1-16 Kilmacud Crokes 0-22

Naas 3-25 Kilcormac-Killoughey 1-32