Gaelic Games

Salthill-Knocknacarra see off Ballinamore to set up Connacht semi-final with St Brigid’s

Connacht champions St Brigid’s breeze past St Mary’s of Sligo

Robert Finnerty celebrates scoring Salthill-Knocknacarr's opening goal. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho
Robert Finnerty celebrates scoring Salthill-Knocknacarr's opening goal. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho
John Fallon
Sun Nov 08 2026 - 16:592 MIN READ

Salthill-Knocknacarra set up a Connacht semi-final showdown with reigning champions St Brigid’s of Roscommon in seeing off Ballinamore Seán O’Heslin’s 3-16 to 2-15.

The Galway champions always had the edge in Carrick-on-Shannon but were made battle all the way to the finish.

The Leitrim champions, who this year captured a record 22nd county title, never gave up. Trailing 0-7 to 0-3 at the end of the opening quarter, Dylan Beirne found the net to put his side back in contention after Salthill-Knocknacarra failed to deal with a 45 from Paul Honeyman.

But the Galway men responded immediately with a goal from Rob Finnerty to lead by 1-9 to 1-6 at the interval.

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Ballinamore got back on level terms with scores from Honeyman and Shane Moran after the restart, before the superb Matthew Thompson set up Colm Finnerty for a goal before adding a two-pointer.

Tom Prior responded with a goal for Ballinamore, but they suffered a blow when Honeyman picked up a second yellow card.

Cathal Sweeney extended Salthill-Knocknacarra’s lead before Tomó Culhane blasted to the net.

Paul Honeyman in action for Ballinmore. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho
Paul Honeyman in action for Ballinmore. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Reigning champions St Brigid’s, bidding for their seventh Connacht title, booked their place in the semi-finals on Saturday with a 2-24 to 0-9 victory over Sligo’s St Mary’s.

Goals from Ben O’Carroll and Bobby Nugent helped the Roscommon side lead 2-8 to 0-4 at half-time at Dr Hyde Park.

St Mary’s made a decent start, with efforts from Eli Rooney, Ronan Niland and Nathan Rooney keeping them in touch, but once O’Carroll found the net after 20 minutes, St Brigid’s quickly turned the screw to lead by 10 at the break.

Beaten by Dingle after extra-time in last season’s All-Ireland decider, St Brigid’s continued to dominate after the restart, O’Carroll finishing with a haul of 1-7 to Nugent’s 1-4, helping their side safely through.

On the other side of the draw, Mayo champions Castlebar Mitchels will travel to London to take on Fulham Irish in Ruislip next Saturday, with the Connacht final scheduled for November 29th.

Results

St Brigid’s 2-24 St Mary’s 0-9

Salthill-Knocknacarra 3-16 Ballinamore 2-15

Inside Gaelic Games

Inside Gaelic Games

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