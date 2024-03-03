David Clifford in immaculate shooting form as Kerry get it right against Tyrone

National Football League Division One: Kerry 0-18 Tyrone 1-11

Nothing like bringing Tyrone to Killarney to focus Kerry minds. After having their hides tanned for them in Croke Park last weekend, this was the get-right game they needed. Jack O’Connor’s side put in about as complete a display as they could have hoped for in early March, running up 18 points and only kicking four wides all afternoon.

There was plenty here to make the locals purr in approval. David Clifford scored eight points from eight shots, Paudie Clifford and Gavin White were unplayable at times too. With the more yeoman talents of Adrian Spillane, Tadhg Morley and Dara Moynihan to the fore as well, they were home and hosed long before the end.

These lunchtime Sunday games can be sleepy enough affairs, whether in the stands or on the pitch. You definitely wouldn’t say either Kerry or Tyrone attacked this one initially like anybody’s life depended on it – rarely has a match been more in need of a dog running on the pitch to get the people going. Or a streaker maybe. Something. Anything.

What we got instead was a good old-fashioned one-in-all-in midway through the opening half. Conn Kilpatrick pulled down a kick-out and when David Clifford came in to knock him on his arse, it sparked a row that lasted a good two or three minutes. Oddly, Clifford escaped yellow when David Coldrick came to settle all bets at the end – his brother Paudie and Dara Moynihan were carded for Kerry, Peter Harte went into the book for Tyrone.

Now, you can say what you like about the eyesore brought about by such a stramash – we don’t condone, won’t someone think of the kids, etc, etc. But let nobody deny that this game benefited from everyone suddenly sharpening their edges. It woke Kerry up most of all. They went from trailing 0-3 to 0-2 when the row happened in the 13th minute to leading by 0-11 to 0-6 at half-time.

The difference between the sides at that stage was mainly down to their respective stock of shooting boots. Kerry brought theirs, Tyrone’s had stayed in the dressingroom. Kerry’s 11 points came from 15 shots; Tyrone had six from 14. For all that Kerry looked slick and ruthless in attack, Tyrone were pretty much matching them chance for chance.

But Brian Dooher’s side were so, so wasteful in that first half. Three different players missed frees – Darragh Canavan, Niall Morgan and Darren McCurry. McCurry and Canavan kicked uncharacteristic wides from open play too, as did Peter Harte and Cormac Quinn. By contrast, Kerry had one wide from Seán O’Shea and two Conor Geaney efforts that dropped short – for his sins, Geaney didn’t make it out after half-time.

Tyrone's Niall Devlin and Paudie Clifford of Kerry. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

That relentless Kerry accuracy put clear water between the sides. Maybe most eye-catching of all was the fact that much of it came from stout work in their own defence. Time and again, they bottled Tyrone up between their 45 and 20-metre line before breaking at pace to create a chance. Gavin White was instrumental here, jail-breaking through the middle of the pitch to set up scores for both Clifford brothers and Seán O’Shea.

Tyrone seemed to have the fight put out of them by then. They were five down at the break and soon the gap was out to seven after a couple of David Clifford frees to start the second half. Daragh Canavan and Ben Cullen hit back for Tyrone but Kerry were always able to keep the visitors at arm’s length. When Paudie Clifford and Dara Moynihan chipped in with slick scores of their own, it was 0-17 to 0-9 on the hour mark.

Eight points felt about right at that stage. Tyrone rallied briefly, getting in for the afternoon’s only goal through Ciarán Daly and following it with a towering score from Ruairí Canavan. That sent a small frisson through the crowd when everyone realised that somehow the gap was down to just four now. But a magnificent free from out on the left by David Clifford killed off any notions that this wasn’t anything other than Kerry’s day.

Kerry: Graham O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, Paul Murphy; Sean O’Brien (0-1), Tadhg Morley, Gavin White; Diarmuid O’Sullivan, Joe O’Connor; Adrian Spillane (0-1), Paudie Clifford (0-3), Conor Geaney; David Clifford (0-8, six frees), Sean O’Shea (0-4, one free), Dara Moynihan (0-1). Subs: Tony Brosnan for Geaney, half-time; Ronan Buckley for Spillane, 52 mins; Stefan Okunbar for O’Brien, 61 mins; Stephen O’Brien for Moynihan, 63 mins; Darragh Roche for P Clifford, 67 mins; Dylan Casey for Foley (blood), 70 mins

Tyrone: Niall Morgan (0-1, 45); Conall Devlin, Padraig Hampsey, Cormac Quinn; Ben Cullen (0-1), Peter Harte, Niall Devlin; Brian Kennedy, Conn Kilpatrick (0-1); Ciarán Daly (1-1), David Mulgrew, Joe Oguz; Darren McCurry (0-2, one free), Darragh Canavan (0-3), Seanie O’Donnell (0-1). Subs: Ruairí Canavan (0-1) for Harte, 22 mins; Kieran McGeary for Mulgrew, 39 mins; Aodhan Donaghy for Kilpatrick, 43 mins; Cathal McShane for D Canavan, 62 mins; Lorcan McGarrity for McCurry, 67 mins

Referee: David Coldrick (Meath).