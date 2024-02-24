Con O’Callaghan hat-trick lights up the night as Dublin trounce low-energy Kerry

Dublin’s Con O’Callaghan scores the first of his three goals past Kerry goalkeeper Shane Ryan during the Allianz Football League Division One game at Croke Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

AFL Division One: Dublin 3-18 Kerry 1-14

It ended with 10 points between the teams at the long whistle but in truth, Dublin and Kerry were worlds apart here. Con O’Callaghan’s hat-trick lit up the night, Paddy Small, Ciarán Kilkenny and Eoin Murchan were all fizzing and all at it. Kerry, by contrast, stank the place out.

There won’t be many games in this campaign where two elite teams arrive with such galactically different understandings of the terms and conditions. It was as if Kerry turned up for a McGrath Cup game and got slapped around the face with an All-Ireland final display from the Dubs. This isn’t who Jack O’Connor’s side are but it will be a fine reminder for them over the coming months of what can happen when they don’t meet the moment.

In fairness to the visitors, this was the best Dublin have played since the league began. Their first half here was particularly eye-catching, particularly since it was the polar opposite of their opening half the previous week against Roscommon. Seven nights ago, they missed eight of their first 16 shots. Here, they kicked 2-10 from their first 12 and didn’t register a wide until just short of the half-hour mark.

By then, they had Kerry chasing after them with their tongues hanging out. O’Callaghan was rampant from early on, skating in behind Jason Foley to bury Dublin’s first goal after six minutes and drilling home their second from the penalty spot on the quarter-hour. Paddy Small was back to his hot-stepping, menacing best – it was he who drew the penalty from Dylan Casey and he added another two points of his own from play before half-time.

Dublin’s Paddy Small in action against Dylan Casey of Kerry at Croke Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Dublin were ravenous. They flooded the Kerry half on Shane Ryan’s kick-outs and snapped into every 50-50. When Kerry did manage to nick a score, David Hanlon was under no pressure to get his own kick-outs away. Time and again, Kerry points were followed immediately by handy scores for the home side. Niall Scully and Seán Bugler both potted routine efforts under no pressure, Scully from the middle of the D.

The half-time break couldn’t come quick enough for O’Connor’s team. They went in a full nine points down, 2-11 to 0-8, looking like a computer that needed to be plugged out at the mains and rebooted. Whatever they came out with in the second half was surely not going to do much except maybe save a little face.

They made a shape at a comeback, all the same. Seán O’Shea scored the first two points of the half – although the general carelessness of the night was summed up by the dolly of a free he struck against the post on 38 minutes. But when Joe O’Connor finished off the best Kery move of the night by stitching a goal four minutes later, the margin was suddenly down to four.

O’Connor’s goal made it 2-11 to 1-10 with well over half an hour to go so if you squinted a bit and cocked your head at a certain angle, it probably looked like we had a game now. Kilkenny replied for Dublin but O’Connor and O’Shea had their eye in and by the 52nd minute, the gap was down to three. Get the next score and who knows?

Instead, Dublin took it as their cue to yawn and stretch and turn out the lights for the night. Small capped a fine evening’s work with his third form play and Tom Lahiff came off the bench to claim a mark. The capstone came from O’Callaghan, who finished as he started, slipping home his hat-trick goal on 63 minutes.

DUBLIN: David O’Hanlon; Seán McMahon, Theo Clancy, Eoin Murchan; Cian Murphy, John Small, Lee Gannon (0-1); Brian Fenton (0-1), Peader Ó Cofaigh Byrne; Ross McGarry (0-1), Seán Bugler (0-3), Ciarán Kilkenny (0-3, 0-1 mark); Paddy Small (0-3), Con O’Callaghan (3-4, 1-0 pen, 0-3 frees), Niall Scully (0-1).

Subs: Tom Lahiff (0-1, mark) for Ó Coifigh Byrne (46 mins); Brian Howard for McMahon (53); Lorcan O’Dell for McGarry (57); Greg McEneaney for Murchan (58); Daire Newcombe for J Small (temp, 69-75); Killian McGinnis for Clancy (71).

KERRY: Shane Ryan; Graham O’Sullivan, Jason Foley (0-1), Dylan Casey; Damien Bourke, Tadhg Morley, Gavin White (0-1); Diarmuid O’Connor, Joe O’Connor (1-1); Paudie Clifford, Dylan Geaney (0-1), Cillian Burke (0-1); David Clifford (0-3, 0-1 free), Seán O’Shea (0-6, 0-2 frees), Dara Moynihan.

Subs: Paul Murphy for Bourke (h-t); Tony Brosnan for Geaney (50 mins); Keith Evans for Burke (57); Barry Dan O’Sullivan for J O’Connor (59); Seán O’Brien for Moynihan (64).

Referee: Conor Lane (Cork)