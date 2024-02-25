Meath pull away late to prevail in tense relegation battle with Kildare

National Football League Division Two: Meath: 0-12 Kildare: 0-9

This is a snap reaction, full report to follow.

Three closing scores earned Meath the points in this intense and low-scoring relegation battle in the Division of Doom, handing Kildare a fourth successive defeat and leaving Glenn Ryan facing a desperate fight for survival with only three rounds still to come.

First quarter: Playing into the wind, Meath needed just 14 seconds to open their account, Eoghan Frayne taking care of that business with an excellent point from distance. A Kevin Feely free soon equalises, before Shane Walsh draws an early save from Mark Donnellan with Meath’s first goal chance. Goalkeeper Sean Brennan adds a 45, Meath then pressing home their early dominance with three scores on the trot, Ronan Jones chipping in from midfield. Kildare also lose forward Darragh Kirwan to injury. The lively Ben McCormack gets one back for them, but they’re not yet matching Meath for possession, already hitting two wides. Meath 0-5 Kildare 0-3

Second quarter: Proceedings get livelier, Frayne pushing Meath three clear again, before Donnellan comes up from the Kildare goal to neatly strike a free. Alex Beirne then tested Brennan’s hands, forcing another telling save. Meath then lose Darragh Campion to a black card, a third point from McCormack closing the gap back to the minimum. Five players are already booked. Meath 0-6 Kildare 0-5

Third quarter: McCormack doesn’t restart for Kildare, an obvious loss, but Feely’s second free does level things again, 0-6 apiece, on 38 minutes. Points from Frayne and then Campion put Meath back in front by two, before Kildare rally again, levelling up thanks to a fine point from replacement Niall Kelly, before Eoin Doyle comes firing up from the defence to edge them in front for the first time. Meath 0-8 Kildare 0-9

Fourth quarter: Kildare up their intensity again, arguably for the first time this year, but struggle to reflect that on the scoreboard, Ryan Burke and then Feely sending scoring chances wide, the latter from a free. In the nervous finale, Cathal Hickey broke through to level it again for Meath with six minutes to play. In the frantic search for the winner, Ruairi Kinsella struck first for Meath, Costello adding a free, Aaron Lynch adding a third in added time to seal out the home deal. Kildare’s woes continue, unable to score in the final quarter. Meath 0-12 Kildare 0-9

Kildare’s manager Glenn Ryan. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

MEATH: S Brennan (0-2, one 45, one free); D Keogan, A O’Neill, B O’Halloran; C Caulfield, D Campion (0-1), S Coffey; R Jones (0-1), C McBride; D McGowan, E Frayne (0-3, one free, one mark), J O’Connor; S Walsh, M Costello (0-2, both frees), C Hickey (0-1).

Subs: D Dixon for McBride (half-time), R Kinsella (0-1) for O’Connor (53 mins), A Lynch (0-1) for McGowan (59 mins), M Murphy for Coffey (68 mins), A McDonnell for Frayne (73 mins).

KILDARE: M Donnellan (0-1, a free); R Houlihan, M O’Grady, E Doyle (0-1); J Sargent, F Flynn, P McDermott; A Masterson, R Burke; B Kelly, B McCormack (0-3), A Beirne (0-1); D Kirwan, K Feely (0-2, both frees), D Flynn.

Subs: Niall Kelly (0-1) for Kirwan (14 mins, inj), S Farrell for McCormack (half-time, inj), P Woodgate for Kelly (43 mins, inj), S Ryan for Doyle (63 mins).

Referee: Seamus Mulhare (Laois)