Cork earn survival boost after edging out Fermanagh for much-needed win

National Football League Division Two: Fermanagh 0-16 Cork 1-14

Cork hauled themselves back from the brink of relegation thanks to an injury-time goal to edge out Fermanagh in a high-scoring affair in Ederney.

The home side were holding on to a wafer-thin 0-14 to 0-13 lead when a surging Cork attack saw Ruairi Deane fist the ball across the Erne goal for sub Maurice Shanley to tap the ball to the net in the 72nd minute.

And even though Garvan Jones of Fermanagh hit two late points, time ran out for the home side, who were gutted to be pipped at the post after seven minutes of injury time

They had a chance to seal the deal when centre back Shane McGullion had a goal chance in the 69th minute but his shot was brilliantly saved by Cork ‘keeper Christopher Kelly.

Fermanagh began the game briskly with loads of movement and corner-forward Sean Cassidy finished a flowing move with a fine point after one minute.

Impressive full-forward Garvan Jones doubled their tally with a fine move two minutes later.

The Ernesiders had all of the ball but dropped two scorable efforts short. Cork finally got off the mark with a pointed free in the 13th minute from Brian Hurley, but Erne keeper Sean McNally landed a 45 to keep his side in front.

It was all Fermanagh at this stage as Jones hoofed over another point before the hard-working Hurley narrowed the gap to two points in the 19th minute.

Fermanagh captain Declan McCusker converted a mark but Cork midfielder Colm O’Callaghan was beginning to assert himself as the Rebels were growing into the game and Hurley made it 0-7 to 0-4.

Brian Hurley of Cork with Conor McGee and Oisin Smyth of Fermanagh. Photograph: Andrew Paton/Inpho

And Cork could have tied matters in the 32nd minute when a mistake in the Fermanagh defence let Cork midfielder Ian Maguire through on goal, but his effort was superbly saved by Erne keeper McNally, who touched the ball more than any other player on the field as he spent most of the half playing a quarterback role.

McCusker and Conor Corbett swapped points as Fermanagh led by 0-8 to 0-6 at the break.

Cork emerged as a sharper outfit on the resumption and put on Luke Fahy and Ruairi Deane for Darragh Cashman and Mark Cronin. Hurley and Chris Og Jones then levelled matters for Cork.

They also missed two great goal chances but but McNally made two top-drawer saves from the towering O’Callaghan and Conor Corbett.

McNally retired injured which was a blow to the home side as McCusker and McGullion put them into a 0-10 to 0-8 lead.

Hurley and McGullion exchanged points and Ultan Kelm made it 0-11 to 0-9 after a neat one-two with McGullion.

Hurley kept Cork in touch but it looked like the home side would prevail when two quickfire points from Garvan Jones put Fermanagh into a 0-14 to 0-11 lead five minutes from the end of normal time.

But Cork were winning everything around the middle and Fermanagh wilted before that immense physical power in those pulsating minutes in extra time.

Fermanagh: Sean McNally (0-1, free); Lee Cullen, Che Cullen, Oisin Smyth; Declan McCusker (0-3, one free) Shane McGullion (0-2), Josh Largo Ellis; Brandon Horan, Joe McDade; Conor McGee, Ronan McCaffrey, Conor McShea; Ultan Kelm (0-1) Garvan Jones (0-7, four frees), Sean Cassidy (0-2).

Subs: Diarmuid King for Sean Cassidy (54 mins), Callum Jones for Conor McGee (59), James McMahon for Declan McCusker (73), John Reihill for Ultan Kelm (75).

Cork: Christopher Kelly; Kevin Flahive, Daniel O’Mahoney, Tommy Walsh; Darragh Cashman, Rory Maguire, Matty Taylor (0-1); Ian Maguire (0-1), Colm O’Callaghan; Eoghan McSweeney, Conor Corbett (0-1) Brian O’Driscoll (0-1); Mark Cronin, Brian Hurley (0-9, seven frees) Chris Óg Jones (0-1).

Subs: Luke Fahy for Darragh Cashman and Ruairi Deane for Mark Cronin (half-time), Sean Powter for Eoghan McSweeney (50 mins), Maurice Shanley (1-0) for Tommy Walsh (62), Stephen Sherlock for Chris Óg Jones (65).

Referee: Anthony Nolan (Wicklow)