Full integration of Gaelic games associations on target for 2027

GAA president Larry McCarthy, Camogie Association president Hilda Breslin, chairperson of the Steering Group on Integration Mary McAleese and LGFA president Mícheál Naughton at Croke Park on Tuesday. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

A target of 2027 has been set for integration of the GAA, Camogie Association and Ladies’ Gaelic Football Association.

The amalgamated association will operate under the GAA name and ultimately have one president and one director general.

The Steering Group on Integration (SGI) has set 2027 as the ambition for the historic amalgamation process to come to fruition.

“The Steering Group on Integration, after 18 months of intense listening and discussion, has now a recommended pathway to what will be the most historic development in Gaelic games and that is ‘One Association’ for all of Gaelic games by 2027,” stated Mark McAleese, the former president of Ireland, who is chair of the SGI.

“Gaelic games are about to enter a new era. We are now at a point where the will of the members of the Gaelic sames associations on integration can be delivered if our recommendations are followed and acted upon and made real.”

The Steering Group on Integration was formed 18 months ago and while the obvious stumbling blocks of the three Fs remain – fixtures, finance and facilities – the members believe the timeline of 2027 for integration is realistic.

“Today marks a significant milestone for the Camogie Association, signifying a thrilling new chapter in our journey,” said Camogie Association president Hilda Breslin.

“Today is filled with excitement as we embark on a path of progress, merging to become one club, one county, one province, one congress, one association. This momentous step towards unity, equality and inclusivity is a testament to our shared goal of creating an environment that champions excellence and supports the holistic development of our players.

“Our vision is to foster the growth of Gaelic games and contribute to the overall health and wellbeing of the people of Ireland. Central to the realisation of this vision is our dedicated volunteer network, the backbone of our association. Their passion and commitment drive us forward, making this not just an association but a collective endeavour that belongs to each and every one of them.”

GAA president Larry McCarthy, in one of his last officials appearances before handing over to Jarlath Burns this weekend, also backed the process reaching the milestone in 2027.

“One of the biggest ever sports surveys of its kind, with more than 30,000 responses, produced an overwhelming majority in favour of integration,” said McCarthy.

“That gave the SGI the mandate to make the dream of ‘One Association’ a reality. We now have a roadmap to deliver an exciting future for all three Associations that will benefit all of our players, our clubs and the communities they represent.”

Mícheál Naughton, LGFA president said: “We have come a long way since the formation of the LGFA in 1974 and as we prepare to celebrate our 50th anniversary in July, it’s time now to embrace the next chapter in the development of our game.”