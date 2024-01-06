All-Ireland SFC semi-final: St Brigid’s aiming to end Castlehaven’s tightrope walk

Castlehaven (Cork) v St Brigid’s (Roscommon)

Semple Stadium, Sunday, 1.45pm

One of the attractive mysteries of the club championship is that there are often no form lines to draw upon.

The other semi-final this weekend is a glaring exception, but Castlehaven and St Brigid’s have no history against each other, and in the era of super-clubs and serial winners, both of them are making a rare appearance in the last four.

It is easier to read patterns of behaviour. Ever since their injury-time winners against Nemo Rangers in the Cork county final, Castlehaven have been walking a tightrope with admirable nerve. They survived extra-time against the Clare champions Cratloe and somehow came up with stoppage-time equalisers twice against Dingle in the Munster final – at the end of normal time and the end of extra-time.

Their forward line revolves around Brian Hurley, who has repeatedly come up with clutch scores and whose free-taking has been superb. His brother Michael made the difference in the county final but he must be a doubt after suffering a hamstring injury against Dingle less than a month ago. His absence would be significant.

Jack Cahalane, though, is also a threat with his sniping runs and clever passes, while Cathal Maguire have been terrifically productive from deeper positions.

St Brigid’s overwhelmed Corofin in the Connacht final, setting aside a dull performance against Mohill to produce their best display of the year. Brian Stack, their All-Star nominee, smothered the huge threat of Gary Sice against Corofin and his match-up with Brian Hurley will be pivotal this weekend.

Ben O’Carroll has been the leader of their attack, from play and frees, and St Brigid’s have demonstrated a taste for goals – 13 in their last five championship matches. In a game as tight as this, one goal could be the difference.

Verdict: St Brigid’s