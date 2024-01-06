Gaelic Games

All-Ireland SFC semi-final: St Brigid’s aiming to end Castlehaven’s tightrope walk

Munster champions have dug deep to survive some dramatic clashes to date but Connacht champions impressed in the victory over formidable Corofin

St Brigid's players celebrate at the final whistle following the impressive Connacht SFC final win over Galway champions Corofin. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Denis Walsh
Sat Jan 6 2024 - 06:00
Castlehaven (Cork) v St Brigid’s (Roscommon)

Semple Stadium, Sunday, 1.45pm

One of the attractive mysteries of the club championship is that there are often no form lines to draw upon.

The other semi-final this weekend is a glaring exception, but Castlehaven and St Brigid’s have no history against each other, and in the era of super-clubs and serial winners, both of them are making a rare appearance in the last four.

It is easier to read patterns of behaviour. Ever since their injury-time winners against Nemo Rangers in the Cork county final, Castlehaven have been walking a tightrope with admirable nerve. They survived extra-time against the Clare champions Cratloe and somehow came up with stoppage-time equalisers twice against Dingle in the Munster final – at the end of normal time and the end of extra-time.

READ MORE

Their forward line revolves around Brian Hurley, who has repeatedly come up with clutch scores and whose free-taking has been superb. His brother Michael made the difference in the county final but he must be a doubt after suffering a hamstring injury against Dingle less than a month ago. His absence would be significant.

Jack Cahalane, though, is also a threat with his sniping runs and clever passes, while Cathal Maguire have been terrifically productive from deeper positions.

St Brigid’s overwhelmed Corofin in the Connacht final, setting aside a dull performance against Mohill to produce their best display of the year. Brian Stack, their All-Star nominee, smothered the huge threat of Gary Sice against Corofin and his match-up with Brian Hurley will be pivotal this weekend.

Ben O’Carroll has been the leader of their attack, from play and frees, and St Brigid’s have demonstrated a taste for goals – 13 in their last five championship matches. In a game as tight as this, one goal could be the difference.

Verdict: St Brigid’s

