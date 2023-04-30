Cork hit the ground running with dominant win over Waterford in Pairc Ui Chaoimh

Cork 0-27 Waterford 0-18

The last team to enter the hurling championship hit the ground running. In the most cut-throat Munster championship since the round robin system was introduced Cork gave themselves a fighting chance after blitzing Waterford in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Apart from a brief flurry after half-time, and a short period of consolidation before the break, Waterford never raised a gallop and their prospects of survival in the championship now are hanging by a thread. After the energy and aggression that Waterford brought to their performance against Limerick last week, they were flat and outplayed.

Cork, though, were really impressive and after a blistering start they never gave Waterford a chance. They scored freely and played with huge energy and intensity. Patrick Horgan, in his 15th season, looked as sharp as ever and Darragh Fitzgibbon was terrific after a season haunted by injury. All over the field they were in control.

Cork played with a strong wind in the first half and led by nine points after just 25 minutes. Fitzgibbon, making his first appearance of the season, was uncontrollable in the opening quarter and landed three points inside the first nine minutes.

That level of output was unsustainable, but all around him there were threats in the Cork attack. The old dogs of the Cork attack looked sharp, particularly Conor Lehane, Horgan, and when Seamus Harnedy finally picked up a ball in a shooting position he landed Cork’s 15th point just before half-time.

Given the strength of the breeze Cork were happy to take on shots from distance and Rob Downey landed two beauties from wing back; Luke Meade scored from long range too.

The only goal chance that Cork created was brilliantly blocked by Billy Nolan, after Horgan had carved open the Waterford defence with a surging run and played a perfectly timed pass to Brian Roche. The young Cork centre fielder, making his first championship start, did well to recover the ball and pop it over the bar.

There was a distinct edge to Cork’s tracking and tackling, something which has been too often lacking over the years, and Waterford really struggled to move the ball as they would have liked. Dessie Hutchinson scored their only first half point from play seven minutes before the break, but every one of Waterford’s forwards was on the back foot. Waterford were in trouble on their own puck-outs and they couldn’t establish any platform around the middle third.

Waterford, though, managed to staunch the bleeding in the last 10 minutes of the first half, and having fallen 0-11 to 0-2 behind after 25 minutes they were still nine points down at the break, 0-15 to 0-6.

Waterford scored the first three points of the second half and nearly mustered a goal when Patrick Collins failed to control Stephen Bennett’s mis-hit shot. The ball bounced twice on the goal line before the Cork goalkeeper swooped to clear it. Television replays confirmed that it hadn’t crossed the line.

Minutes later Peter Hogan forced a good save from Collins, and a rocket from Bennett cannoned off Damien Cahalane’s helmet and flashed past the post. The goal that they desperately needed to get back into the game, though, never materialised and Cork soon stretched their lead to 10 points.

With the game in safe keeping Cork emptied their bench in the final quarter with a welcome return for Robbie O’Flynn, who was stretchered off during Cork’s first League game three months ago. He scored two magnificent points from the wing.

For Cork, though, there are greater tests ahead.

CORK: P Collins N O’Leary, D Cahalane, G Mellerick, T O’Connell, C Joyce, R Downey (0-2), B Roche (0-1), L Meade (0-1), D Dalton (0-3, two frees), D Fitzgibbon (0-4), C Lehane (0-2), S Barrett (0-1), P Horgan (0-8, six frees), S Harnedy (0-3).

Subs: R O’Flynn (0-2) for Dalton (50 mins); P Power for Harnedy (56 mins); S Kingston for Lehane (59 mins); C Cahalane for Meade (63 mins); C O’Brien for Mellerick (70 mins).

WATERFORD: B Nolan, C Gleeson, C Prunty, M Fitzgerald, T Barron, C Lyons (0-2), J Fagan, D Lyons, J Barron (0-1), N Montgomery (0-1), S Bennett (0-9, eight frees, one 65), J Prendergast, C Dunford, D Hutchinson, M Kiely.

Subs: A Gleeson (0-1) for Kiely, P Fitzgerald (0-1) for Dunford and P Hogan (0-1) for T Barron (all h-t); C Ryan for C Gleeson and Padraig Fitzgerald (0-2) for Montgomery (both 65 mins).

Referee: James Owens (Wexford)