Roscommon win by 12 points as Donegal fail to show any fight on the field after a week of conflict off it

Allianz National Football League, Division One: Roscommon 0-21 Donegal 0-9

Brighter evenings have arrived, but gloomy times these remain for Donegal as they slipped meekly out of Division One – failing to show any fight on the field after a week of conflict off it.

They trailed by five at half-time and managed just two points after the break, with the second of those only coming in injury-time.

Roscommon, for their part, retained their Division One status with a businesslike performance in front of 4219 spectators at a sunny Dr Hyde Park – but results elsewhere determined it would not be enough for Davy Burke’s side to make the league final.

Roscommon were the better team throughout, and the game was played on their terms. Donegal struggled to build any rhythm and all too often they opted for high dropping balls in around the Roscommon square, hoping to force a confidence-inducing goal. It never came.

There was a small Donegal following in the stands as well and from a long way out there was a feeling of inevitability about the outcome. There was no spark from the visitors, no belief.

In truth, Roscommon should have been more than 0-12 to 0-7 ahead at half-time, but they put the game beyond Donegal by scoring the first three points after the resumption.

Donegal’s first score of the second half came from Ciaran Thompson in the 54th minute, by which stage it seemed the visitors had accepted their fate, the end of a tough week would be a double-digit defeat to Roscommon.

Ben O’Carroll was superb for Roscommon in the first half, causing the Donegal defence all sorts of problems and clipping over three points. Luckily for Donegal he was hauled ashore at half-time as a precaution with a slight niggle.

Eoin McCormack drilled holes with penetrating runs while Enda Smith, Ciarán Murtagh and Diarmuid Murtagh kept the scoreboard ticking over.

Brian Stack dealt well with Hugh McFadden’s threat at the back, while they also got scores from their bench with Cian McKeon and Cian Connolly hitting the target during a second half that was one-way traffic.

It remains to be seen if Donegal can lift the cloud that hangs over them now for the championship, but after a week during which the players forced Paddy Carr to resign, this was a worryingly spiritless response.

ROSCOMMON: Conor Carroll; Conor Hussey, Brian Stack (0-1), David Murray; Niall Daly (0-1), Eoin McCormack, Keith Doyle (0-2); Tadhg O’Rourke (0-1), Dylan Ruane; Ciaráin Murtagh (0-3), Niall Kilroy, Enda Smith (0-3); Diarmuid Murtagh (0-3, one free), Conor Cox (0-1), Ben O’Carroll (0-3). Subs: Ruaidhrí Fallon for O’Rourke (12 mins); Donie Smith for O’Carroll (ht); Richard Hughes for Daly (42 mins); Cian McKeon (0-2) for Kilroy (42 mins); Cian Connolly (0-1) for Cox (61 mins).

DONEGAL: Shaun Patton; Mark Curran, Brendan McCole, Caolan Ward; Eoghan Ban Gallagher (0-1), Caolan McGonagle (0-1), John Ross Molloy; Michael Langan (0-1 free), Jason McGee; Marty O’Reilly, Ciaran Thompson (0-2), Conor O’Donnell (0-1); Johnny McGroddy, Hugh McFadden (0-1), Jamie Brennan (0-1). Subs: Kieran Tobin for O’Reilly (ht); Jeaic McKelvey (0-1) for Langan (ht); Keelan Dunleavy for McGroddy (42 mins); Joel Bradley Walsh for McGee (67 mins); Brian O’Donnell for Gallagher (72 mins).

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan)