Dunloy throw off underdog shackles to defeat St Thomas’ and make All-Ireland final

Dunloy Cuchullains Keelan Molloy celebrates after scoring his side's first goal of the match AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Semi-Final, Croke Park, Dublin 18/12/2022 St. Thomas vs Dunloy Cuchullains Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Dunloy Cuchullains (Antrim) 1-14 St Thomas’ (Galway) 0-13

They came as the self-confessed underdogs, and in the end Dunloy Cuchullains fairly well stunned Galway champions St Thomas’ to book their place in next month’s All-Ireland club hurling final.

A smashing solo goal midway through the second by Keelan Molloy gave the Antrim champions the decisive advantage and they would never surrender it, utterly deserving winners at a blustery Croke Park.

St Thomas’, the 2013 All-Ireland champions, were outplayed throughout the field, Conal Cunning leading by example for Dunloy despite missing a first-half penalty, finishing with 0-7. Dunloy had six scorers in all.

READ MORE

Dunloy certainly hit the damp ground running, Nigel Elliott pointing from their first run of attack inside the opening minute. Clearly they were primed for the challenge. Cunning put them two points up before St Thomas’ scored their first point after six minutes thanks to Conor Cooney.

Things then got a little scrappy. A Cooney free put the Galway champions ahead on 11 minutes, although the wide count was adding up for both sides.

On 17 minutes, Cooney clearly pulled down Seann Elliott as he charged on goal; Cunning stepped up for the penalty, struck low and right, only for Gerard Kelly to pull off a brilliant save. Cunning brought Dunloy level again just before the break, through a 65, and the sides then played out the half exchanging frees to leave it 0-6 apiece at the break.

Dunloy contested All-Ireland finals before, in 1995, 1996, 2003 and 2004. They fell short in all four, but they’re back there again and that’s certainly good enough for now.