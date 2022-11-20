Moycullen power past Strokestown in extra-time to book Connacht final slot

Moycullen's Ger Daveron is congratulated by Seán Kelly after scoring his side's second goal during the AIB Connacht Club SFC semi-final at Tuam Stadium. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Moycullen (Galway) 2-8 Strokestown (Roscommon) 0-7 (aet)

Moycullen manager Don Connellan was pleased with the performances of his key players as the Galway champions booked their place in the Connacht SFC final for the first time.

Chief among them was Galway captain Seán Kelly who scored a vital goal at the start of extra-time to help secure the win over a resilient Strokestown side at Tuam Stadium. Ger Davoren added another goal but Kelly was the main figure as his fabulous year continues.

“The amount of work that man has got through is unreal,” said Connellan. “But it’s going non-stop now, 12 months nearly with him and it’s hard on him. It’s hard going.

“I think that’s our fourth game in five weeks or something like that and it’s beginning to tell. That bit of fatigue was there mentally and physically as much as anything else.

“Seán is just constant motion. He got on the end of it [the goal] and a couple of seconds later, maybe 12, 14 seconds later he’s back at the other end of the pitch.”

Moycullen only won their first county title in 2020 but backed that up with victory over Salthill-Knocknacarra this time around, and they impressed against Westport too.

But Strokestown raced out of the blocks and Diarmuid McGann helped himself to two early frees before Shane McGinley tagged on a 45 and another outstanding point in the 10th minute.

But the black card for Strokestown midfielder David Butler changed momentum and Moycullen capitalised with Owen Gallagher scoring.

Moycullen scored six of the seven points before half-time and although McGann tapped over his third from a free, further efforts from Gallagher and Conneely ensured Moycullen were 0-6 to 0-5 in front at half-time.

The second half was full of missed opportunities, Moycullen shot a total of nine wides and Strokestown were given a lifeline. It wasn’t until he 57th minute that the first point of the half was landed.

Substitute Peter Cooke was fouled, the free was brought forward, and Conneely gave Moycullen a 0-7 to 0-5 lead.

Strokestown rallied and while the game went to extra-time it turned when Kelly scored the first goal.

Strokestown manager John Rogers felt there was a free in the build-up.

“Timmy Gibbons, he got a clear push in the back. They took a quick free and it’s in the back of the net,” said Rogers.

“You’re trying to keep tabs on their best players and I thought Niall Curley made a great save but Kelly got the rebound. That’s football.”

MOYCULLEN: A Power; C Corcoran, N Mulcahy, C Deane; A Claffey, E Kelly, M Moughan; G Daveron (1-0), P Kelly (0-1); T Clarke, M Reilly, S Kelly (1-0); D Cox, O Gallagher (0-3), D Conneely (0-4, four frees).

Subs: P Cooke for Cox (37 mins), F McDonagh for Davoren (62), C Bohan for Deane (86), McDonagh for Gallagher (89), M Lydon for S Kelly (90).

STROKESTOWN: N Curley; T Gibbons, S Mullooly, D Neary; C Regan, C Neary, C Brogan; D Butler, Cathal Compton (0-1); K Murphy, P Brogan, D McGann (0-4, three frees); S McGinley (0-2, one frees, one 45), Colin Compton, C Lavin.

Subs: K Finn for Lavin (43 mins), M Kavanagh for Butler (53), Lavin for Kavanagh (60), Kavanagh for Regan (88).

Referee: John Gilmartin (Sligo).