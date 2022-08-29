Gaelic Games

Tyrone’s Conor McKenna set to return to AFL

Departure of forward is latest in series of losses for Ulster side’s panel

Tyrone’s Conor McKenna celebrates scoring his side’s crucial third goal during the one-point victory over Kerry at Croke Park in the 2021 All-Ireland semi-final. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Francis Mooney
Mon Aug 29 2022 - 00:15

All-Ireland winner Conor McKenna is to return to Australia and resume his AFL career in a major blow to Tyrone.

It is understood McKenna, who joined Essendon as a teenager, has informed his Red Hand team-mates of his decision.

He returned to Ireland two years ago and immediately made his senior debut, and last season achieved his dream of winning an All-Ireland medal.

McKenna was a star of the Tyrone minor side that won the Ulster title in 2013, after which he opted to travel Down Under and pursue a career as a professional sportsman. But he had made no secret of the fact that he wanted to return and win an All-Ireland withTyrone.

He played a key role in Tyrone’s 2021 Sam Maguire Cup success, scoring two goals in the semi-final win over Kerry and setting up the clinching goal for Darren McCurry in the final against Mayo.

McKenna’s imminent departure is the latest in a series of forwards lost to Tyrone, following the decisions of Mark Bradley, Ronan O’Neill, Paul Donaghy and Lee Brennan to quit this year.

