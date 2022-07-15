Liam Cahill steps down as Waterford manager and clears the way to take up Tipperary job

Liam Cahill has stepped down as Waterford hurling manager. In a meeting with county officials on Friday, he confirmed that he would not be taking up a fourth year with the county.

The county issued a statement, announcing the departure.

“Waterford GAA wish to announce that Liam Cahill has today informed Waterford county board that he has decided not to take up the option of a fourth year as manager of the Waterford senior hurling team.

“All in Waterford GAA wish to sincerely thank Liam and all his backroom team for their tremendous work, commitment, and dedication to the Waterford senior hurling team over the past three years which culminated in an Allianz League title in 2022 along with Munster and All-Ireland Finals appearances.

“Waterford GAA would like to wish Liam every success in his future endeavours. A process will now be put in place for the appointment of a new senior hurling team management.

“Waterford GAA will not be issuing any further comment at this time.”

This clears the way for Cahill to take up the same position in his own county Tipperary where a vacancy arose on Thursday with the announcement that Colm Bonnar had been ‘relieved’ of his duties after just 10 months of a three-year appointment.

Cahill led Tipperary to All-Ireland success at minor, under-21 and under-20 level and is believed to be the favoured candidate to succeed Bonnar.