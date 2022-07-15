All-Ireland hurling final 2022: Throw-in time, TV details and team news

Kilkenny take on Limerick this Sunday in the All-Ireland hurling final. Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

When and where?

Sunday, July 17th. Throw-in is at 3.30pm. Turnstiles open at Croke Park at 1pm.

Can I watch?

TV coverage on RTÉ starts at 2pm. Sky Sports Arena will also show the game with their coverage starting at 2.30pm.

You can follow along with our liveblog which gets underway at 3pm. Available both on desktop and our mobile app.

Path to the final

Limerick

Munster round-robin:

Cork 1-17 Limerick 2-25

Limerick 0-30 Waterford 2-21

Limerick 3-21 Tipperary 0-23

Clare 0-24 Limerick 1-21

Munster final

Clare 0-29 Limerick 1-29 (a.e.t.)

All-Ireland semi-final

Limerick 0-27 Galway 1-24

Wins over Cork, Waterford and Tipperary plus a draw with Clare in Ennis saw the reigning All-Ireland champions into the Munster final against the only side they didn’t beat in the round-robin. Gearóid Hegarty’s goal proved to be the difference in the final against Clare as Limerick progressed thanks to a 1-29 0-29 win after extra-time.

In the semi-final, Henry Shefflin’s Galway were put away by three points, Aaron Gillane top scoring with 0-8.

Kilkenny

Leinster round robin

Westmeath 1-19 Kilkenny 5-23

Kilkenny 2-34 Laois 1-14

Galway 1-24 Kilkenny 3-17

Dublin 0-17 Kilkenny 3-25

Kilkenny 1-18 Wexford 1-22

Leinster final

Galway 0-17 Kilkenny 0-22

All-Ireland semi-final

Kilkenny 2-26 Clare 0-20

The Cats had more of an up-and-down run to the final, losing twice in the Leinster round-robin to Galway and Wexford but thumping wins over Dublin, Laois and Westmeath were enough to put them in the final. That’s where they met Galway again, avenging their earlier defeat with a five-point win at Croke Park.

Their All-Ireland semi-final was a straightforward affair, as goals from Cian Kenny and Martin Keoghan plus 0-10 from TJ Reid propelled them to a 12-point win over Clare.

What are the bookies saying?

Limerick are the clear favourites at 4/9. Kilkenny are at 9/4.

Team news

Looks like teams will be named on Friday, but Limerick are more than likely to still be missing their talisman Cian Lynch through injury.

Limerick (probable): Nicky Quaid; Seán Finn, Mike Casey, Barry Nash; Diarmuid Byrnes, Declan Hannon (capt), Dan Morrisey; William O’Donoghue, Darragh O’Donovan; Gearóid Hegarty, Kyle Hayes, Tom Morrissey; Aaron Gillane, Séamus Flanagan, Graeme Mulcahy.

Kilkenny (probable): Eoin Murphy; Tommy Walsh, Huw Lawlor, Mikey Butler; Mikey Carey, Richie Reid, Paddy Deegan; Conor Browne, Adrian Mullen; Cian Kenny, TJ Reid, Pádraig Walsh; Billy Ryan, Martin Keoghan, Eoin Cody.

Want more?

