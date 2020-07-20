Familiar sights and sounds of GAA; Chelsea book FA Cup final spot

A return to normality has been talked about a lot over the past few months and, while there is not much normal about Kilmacud Crokes and Ballyboden playing in front of an empty stadium, it’s better than the two teams not playing at all. The Dublin Senior Hurling Championship got back underway yesterday with an easy win for Crokes in Parnell Park on a day that felt very different for a big club championship game. In his Tipping Point column this morning, Malachy Clerkin writes about the return to reporting on a match from the ground and how the familiar sights and sounds are even more welcome than usual.

In soccer, it was an empty Wembley that saw Chelsea dismantle Manchester United to book their place in the FA Cup final after another poor performance from David de Gea. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a number of changes for the match and they backfired but it was de Gea’s performance that will be focused on after goals from Olivier Giroud, Mason Mount and an own goal from Harry Maguire sealed United’s fate. After the match, Frank Lampard says he wants his players to focus on the “three domestic finals” they have coming up to claim third place and win the FA Cup. There was some solace yesterday for United in that their chances of finishing in the top four now lie in their own hands with two matches to go after Tottenham beat Leicester 3-0.