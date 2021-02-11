Everton edge FA Cup nine goal thriller; GAA return to play suspended indefinitely

Everton substitute Bernard’s extra-time strike sealed a 5-4 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in an absorbing FA Cup fifth-round thriller at Goodison Park last night. Earlier Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side cruised to a record-breaking 15th consecutive win - their 3-1 victory over Swansea seeing them into the last eight. Neil Lennon hailed his “brilliant” Celtic side following their 4-0 Scottish Premiership win at St Mirren. The one negative for the reigning champions was Stephen Welsh’s second half foot injury.

The GAA’s return to play has been suspended indefinitely and to April at the earliest. This news has emerged after an emergency meeting on Wednesday of the GAA’s Covid Advisory Group and on foot of a meeting earlier this week between the association, women’s Gaelic games organisations and Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers. Read all the latest from Sean Moran here. Down football manager Paddy Tally has been handed the minimum eight-week suspension by the GAA’s Central Hearings Committee after a gathering of his players in Abbey CBS, Newry took place in early January, outside of the stipulated return to training date in the middle of the month.