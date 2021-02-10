Neil Lennon hails ‘brilliant’ Celtic after they score four against St Mirren

Stephen Welsh’s foot injury the only setback as Celtic continue good form

Updated: 29 minutes ago

Ryan Christie scores Celtic’s third goal during the Scottish Premiership against St Mirren at SMISA Stadium. Photograph: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

St Mirren 0 Celtic 4

Neil Lennon hailed his “brilliant” Celtic side following their 4-0 Scottish Premiership win at St Mirren.

The Hoops had lost 2-1 to the Buddies at the end of last month with the Parkhead manager admitting it was the lowest point of his two spells as boss but the visitors made sure their recent improvement continued in Paisley.

Midfielder Tom Rogic gave the Parkhead side the lead in the 15th minute with a drive but it was not until the sides turned around that the Hoops pressed home their advantage.

Striker Odsonne Edouard doubled that lead in the 78th minute with a penalty and substitute Ryan Christie and David Turnbull added further goals to make it three wins in a row for Lennon’s side for the first time this year.

The Northern Irishman said: “We were brilliant. I wasn’t over-enamoured with the first half, I thought we gave the ball away under no real pressure.

“I had a word with them at half-time and in the second half it was just brilliant, I just really enjoyed it. We were magnificent.

“We looked like we were last year, rampant, full of running, full of goals, full of quality.

“It is a difficult place to come against a well-organised side and we have done a number, we have taken them apart.”

The one negative for the visitors came in the second half when defender Stephen Welsh was taken off on a stretcher after a challenge by Saints striker Jon Obika, with Shane Duffy replacing bim.

Lennon said: “He got a trauma, a bang, we won’t know until tomorrow how bad it is. His foot is in a pot [boot] at the minute.

