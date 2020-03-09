Coronavirus: Italy shuts down all sport at all levels until April

All sporting activity at all levels in Italy has been suspended until April 3rd at the earliest, the Italian national Olympic committee (Coni) has announced.

This includes all matches in Serie A, Italy’s highest football division, but does not cover Italian clubs or national teams competing in international competitions such as the Champions League.

Italy has been the European country worst hit by the coronavirus so far, with over 7,000 confirmed cases and 300 deaths so far.

More to follow