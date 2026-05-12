Jake Paul says broken jaw from Anthony Joshua fight may have ended boxing career

Jake Paul has admitted the broken jaw he suffered during his loss to Anthony Joshua in December may have ended his boxing career.

The YouTuber turned boxer was stopped during December’s fight after a brutal shot from former world champion Joshua. Paul said the injury is still being monitored five months later.

“We’ll see what my doctors say,” Paul told Uncrowned on Monday. “I’ll be able to get a more accurate timeframe, or can I even fight again? That is definitely in the realm and possibilities of things [that I can’t]. [The jaw] does feel a lot better as weeks and time goes by, but I definitely need to get cleared first to be able to spar.

“Most definitely [my boxing career could be over],” he added. “It just depends on how the bone heals. Then, also, there’s a tooth missing. I’m pretty sure I’m going to have to get an implanted tooth of some sort. I’m not sure how much time that’s going to add to things, but we just have to see and figure out what the smartest thing is for me.”

Paul’s defeat to Joshua was the second of his 14-fight professional career, during which he proved a competent but limited boxer. The Joshua bout was his first against a world-class boxer, with his other fights coming against fighters past their prime – such as a 58-year-old Mike Tyson – or crossover stars from other sports: his second contest was against former NBA player Nate Robinson.

While the 29-year-old never established himself as a force in the ring, he is a savvy businessman and made tens of millions of dollars from his fights. He said he had no regrets about fighting Joshua, despite his injuries.

“I think it was such a win on so many different levels, and I had a really good experience,” Paul said. “Just overall, such a net positive for me, my companies, my fighting experience, my content, and yeah, I just really will fight anybody, to be honest. I’ve been saying that, and I think people now believe me, but I’m here for entertainment purposes.” – Guardian