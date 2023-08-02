Katie Taylor set to face Chantelle Cameron in a Dublin rematch

Katie Taylor enters the arena for her first fight against Chantelle Cameron at The 3 Arena Dublin last May. Photograph: James Chance/Getty Images

Katie Taylor will return to fight in Dublin after a rematch with Chantelle Cameron was confirmed for November 25th.

However, despite hopes that a second bout between the two would take place at Croke Park, the 3Arena has once again been confirmed as the venue after it hosted the initial fight in May.

Following what was her first professional defeat to the Northampton fighter, Taylor has exercised a rematch clause that was inserted into the original fight contract. Cameron will once again put her undisputed lightweight world title on the line during November’s bout.

Prior to the first fight in May, Taylor’s promoter Eddie Hearn criticised the GAA after failing to secure Croke Park as the venue.

“She [Taylor] wanted to fight in Croke Park and we’ll work to make that happen,” said Hearn in May.

It remains unclear if conversations between Taylor’s team and the GAA took place over using Croke Park for November’s fight. The GAA has been contacted for comment.