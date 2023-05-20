Boxing

Katie Taylor loses for first time in professional career in homecoming fight

Home fans stunned as she is defeated in 3Arena by Chantelle Cameron

Katie Taylor reacts to her first professional defeat as Chantelle Cameron gets the decision at the 3Arena in Dublin on Saturday night. Photograph: Inpho/Gary Carr

Johnny Watterson at the 3Arena
Sun May 21 2023 - 00:10

Irish fans were stunned in Dublin when Katie Taylor was beaten for the first time in her professional career by England’s Chantelle Cameron in a majority decision. The judges scored the 10-round bout 95-95, 96-94, 96-94 to Cameron, a decision that was met with stunned silence from the 8,000 fans in the 3Arena.

Taylor had gone up a weight division to super lightweight to meet the Northampton fighter but on the night met a stronger and more determined opponent. Cameron holds onto her undisputed title while Taylor retains her undisputed lightweight belts.

But it dents Taylors pristine record. Prior to the meeting she had 22 wins and no defeats. That is now 22 and one defeat.

Few fans could disagree with the result, and although Taylor landed the traditional combinations through the fight, Cameron came forward for almost the entire 10 rounds. Her strength and accuracy were impressive and she pushed Taylor back in many of the rounds, closing angles and making the ring smaller.

READ MORE

The meeting had been tipped to be one of Taylor’s more difficult bouts against the 140-pound champion and so it proved. The result won’t have any impact in Taylor’s lightweight division but it breaks the aura that she is unbeatable.

Both fighters weighed in at the same weight 139.7 pounds, although Taylor was more used to trading punches at the 135-pound limit and in the end could not push back the eventual winner, who was relentless in her pursuit of contact. It was close but Cameron did what she needed to do.

Chantelle Cameron lands a punch on Katie Taylor at the 3Arena. Photograph: Inpho/Gary Carr

Johnny Watterson is a sports writer with The Irish Times

