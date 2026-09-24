Tyson Fury v Anthony Joshua fight confirmed for December at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium

Tyson Fury exchanges words with Anthony Joshua after his fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in April. Photograph: Mark Robinson/Getty Images

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua’s highly-anticipated heavyweight clash will take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on December 11th after a deal was finally agreed.

Details of the bout were announced by Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and president of the Saudi Boxing Federation on Thursday.

Alalshikh’s The Ring will collaborate with promoter Dana White, with the fight streamed globally on Netflix at no additional cost.

It had appeared doubtful whether agreement would be reached for the two high-profile British boxers to settle a rivalry that has, until now, been played out in words. There was also considerable speculation over the potential venue for the fight, which is being promoted with the tagline: “Years in the making. One night to settle it.”

“Two of the best heavyweights of this generation, finally in the ring together” said Alalshikh. “This will be one of the biggest fights in boxing history, I am very happy to make this fight happen for the fans.”

Both fighters, who will participate in a press conference in London on September 30th, have held multiple world titles, with Joshua boasting a 30-4 win-loss record, while Fury has 36 wins, two losses and a draw.