Ireland’s Kate O’Connor secures stunning silver at World Championships

Ireland's Kate O'Connor reacts after her first throw in the javelin during the heptathlon at the World Championships in Tokyo. Photograph: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Kate O’Connor put aside a late injury concern to secure a stunning silver medal in the heptathlon at the World Championships in Tokyo to become just the sixth Irish athlete to medal at the championships in their 42-year history.

The 24-year-old from Dundalk came into the final in the silver medal position after throwing a personal best of 53.06 metres in the javelin, the best in the event.

O’Connor wore strapping on her knee during the javelin and decided against a third throw in the event having picked up an injury in her final long jump during the morning session. She had earlier dropped back to fourth overall following the long jump.

Anna Hall of the United States won the gold with a score of 6,888 points, with O’Connor taking silver in a new national record of 6,714. Remarkably there was a tie for third between Taliyah Brooks of the United States and defending champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson of Britain.

