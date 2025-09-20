Athletics

Ireland’s Kate O’Connor secures stunning silver at World Championships

Dundalk heptathlete put aside injury concerns to become Ireland’s sixth medal winner in the championships

Ireland's Kate O'Connor reacts after her first throw in the javelin during the heptathlon at the World Championships in Tokyo. Photograph: Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Ireland's Kate O'Connor reacts after her first throw in the javelin during the heptathlon at the World Championships in Tokyo. Photograph: Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Ian O'Riordan
Sat Sept 20 2025 - 13:14

Kate O’Connor put aside a late injury concern to secure a stunning silver medal in the heptathlon at the World Championships in Tokyo to become just the sixth Irish athlete to medal at the championships in their 42-year history.

The 24-year-old from Dundalk came into the final in the silver medal position after throwing a personal best of 53.06 metres in the javelin, the best in the event.

O’Connor wore strapping on her knee during the javelin and decided against a third throw in the event having picked up an injury in her final long jump during the morning session. She had earlier dropped back to fourth overall following the long jump.

Anna Hall of the United States won the gold with a score of 6,888 points, with O’Connor taking silver in a new national record of 6,714. Remarkably there was a tie for third between Taliyah Brooks of the United States and defending champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson of Britain.

READ MORE

In pictures: How Kate O’Connor won a heptathlon silver medal at the World Championships

Irish athletes’ performance at World Championships allows us to dream again

Noah Lyles pledges to surpass Usain Bolt’s record after his fourth 200m gold at World Championships

Kate O’Connor and Cian McPhillips look to turn big dreams into medals at World Championships

More to come

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone

Ian O'Riordan

Ian O'Riordan

Ian O'Riordan is an Irish Times sports journalist writing on athletics