In pictures: Kate O’Connor’s bid for a world championship medal

The heptathlon involves seven events: 100m hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200m, long jump, javelin and 800 metres. The first four events take place on day one; the other three on day two. The winner takes gold and the title of best all-round athlete in the world.

Ireland’s Kate O’Connor at the start of the 100m hurdles. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Sveva Gerevini of Italy and Kate O'Connor of Ireland in their 100m hurdles heat. Photograph: Kiyoshi Ota

Ireland's athlete Kate O'Connor (left) crosses the finish line in the women's heptathlon 100m hurdles in a personal best time. Photograph: Jewel Samad / AFP

Event 2: High jump

O’Connor again sets a personal best, clearing 1.86m, two centimetres higher than she ever jumped before.

Ireland’s Kate O’Connor completes a jump. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/ Inpho