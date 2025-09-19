Athletics

In pictures: Kate O’Connor’s bid for a world championship medal

Ireland’s leading multi-disciplinary athlete got under way in Tokyo on Friday morning with personal bests in her first two events

2025 World Athletics Championships, Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan 19/9/2025 Women’s Heptathlon - 100m Hurdles Ireland’s Kate O’Connor Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Fri Sept 19 2025 - 10:18

The heptathlon involves seven events: 100m hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200m, long jump, javelin and 800 metres. The first four events take place on day one; the other three on day two. The winner takes gold and the title of best all-round athlete in the world.

Ireland’s Kate O’Connor at the start of the 100m hurdles. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Sveva Gerevini of Italy and Kate O'Connor of Ireland in their 100m hurdles heat. Photograph: Kiyoshi Ota
Ireland's athlete Kate O'Connor (left) crosses the finish line in the women's heptathlon 100m hurdles in a personal best time. Photograph: Jewel Samad / AFP
Event 2: High jump

O’Connor again sets a personal best, clearing 1.86m, two centimetres higher than she ever jumped before.

Ireland’s Kate O’Connor completes a jump. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/ Inpho
Ireland’s Kate O’Connor chats with her coaching team between jumps. Photograph: Inpho/Morgan Treacy
