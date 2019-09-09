Added Time: Where we stand pre-Tokyo and the world of GAA celebration songs

The prep is done, the players are ready, all that’s left is to gather up the passports and go. Ireland beat Wales in their last World Cup warm-up game on Saturday and head to Japan ready to rock. Gavin Cummiskey is in studio to assess where everybody stands, from Rory Best to Garry Ringrose to Jack Carty and beyond.

Ireland’s soccer fortunes got a boost last night in Tbilisi with Georgia holding Denmark to a draw. Ahead of Tuesday’s friendly against Bulgaria in the Aviva, Emmet Malone calls in from the Irish camp in Abbotstown.

We talk camogie too and the whole weird world of GAA celebration songs.

All in your Monday Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast