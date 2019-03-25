Added Time: The latest on John Delaney, and a new league final pairing

Emmet Malone describes another surreal weekend covering the FAI and Ireland

 

John Delaney, eh? Never a dull moment. Is he gone, is he not? Is he more powerful than ever or suddenly vulnerable? And how is a football reporter supposed to cover a match when the man everyone is talking about is sitting 10 feet away as a world of rumours swirls around? Emmet Malone walks us through another surreal weekend covering the FAI and the Ireland football team.

Limerick and Waterford will meet on Sunday for the first ever league final clash between the counties, both of them having taken as much from the league as they could have wished for. Sean Moran and Malachy Clerkin were in Nowlan Park for the semi-final double-header on Sunday.

Throw in the comings and goings in the football league and you have your Monday Added Time, with Malachy and Pat Nugent.

Podcast

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast

