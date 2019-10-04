Added Time: So where do Ireland stand now?

Gavin Cummiskey and Keith Duggan join Malachy Clerkin on the line from Japan

 

The morning after the borefest before. Ireland have dealt with Russia like a library clerk enforcing a minor fine - nothing too brutal, just a quietly bloodless transaction. And through it all, we have no real idea of where Joe Schmidt’s side stand.

Gavin Cummiskey and Keith Duggan are on the line from Japan. They bring us a mood of pessimistic limbo, with nobody quite sure if we’re still one of the best teams in the world or if we’d be as well packing our bags and heading home early. On the upside - Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw and Chris Farrell are organising a weekend of shore leave so maybe everything will turn out okay.

All this and Mrs Pat Nugent’s latest World Cup haiku on your Friday morning Added Time with Malachy Clerkin.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.