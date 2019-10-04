Added Time: So where do Ireland stand now?

The morning after the borefest before. Ireland have dealt with Russia like a library clerk enforcing a minor fine - nothing too brutal, just a quietly bloodless transaction. And through it all, we have no real idea of where Joe Schmidt’s side stand.

Gavin Cummiskey and Keith Duggan are on the line from Japan. They bring us a mood of pessimistic limbo, with nobody quite sure if we’re still one of the best teams in the world or if we’d be as well packing our bags and heading home early. On the upside - Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw and Chris Farrell are organising a weekend of shore leave so maybe everything will turn out okay.

All this and Mrs Pat Nugent’s latest World Cup haiku on your Friday morning Added Time with Malachy Clerkin.

