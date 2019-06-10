Added Time: It’s GAA all the way - Ulster magic and hurling permutations

GAA all the way on today’s Added Time podcast. Limerick have got their groove back and their demolition of Clare in the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday has them ticking over beautifully ahead of next weekend’s trip to Thurles. But the beauty of the hurling championship is that Clare still have a route through to the knock-out stages and if they can gather themselves ahead of Cork’s visit to Ennis, their year isn’t dead. Ian O’Riordan was in Limerick and he joins us in studio.

The Ulster Football Championship continues to be the World Cup, the Grand National and the Ashes all rolled into one. Cavan and Donegal will meet in the final after another weekend of top-class action. Keith Duggan was in Breffni Park for Donegal’s win over Tyrone on Saturday night and we give him the floor to wax on and wax off about Michael Murphy and the rest of his countymen.

Throw in some aggressive non-lamenting for the Leinster Football Championship and a look ahead to Ireland v Gibraltar and that’s your Monday Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Gavin Cummiskey.

