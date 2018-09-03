Shane Long and Harry Arter left out of Ireland squad

Southampton striker out due to foot injury with Martin O’Neill to explain Arter absence
Shane Long will miss Ireland’s fixtures against Wales and Poland with a foot injury. Photograph: Christopher Lee/Getty

Shane Long will miss Ireland’s opening Uefa Nations League clash against Wales on Thursday night due to a foot injury.

Long limped off during the second half of Southampton’s 1-0 win away to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Harry Arter has also has been left out of Martin O’Neill’s 26-man squad for the trip to Cardiff and next Tuesday’s friendly in Poland.

Arter played 90 minutes for Cardiff City in their 3-2 defeat at home to Arsenal on Sunday, but won’t feature during the international window - this follows reports of an alleged training ground altercation with assistant manager Roy Keane in June.

Long’s absence adds to O’Neill’s issues up front, with Sean Maguire and Scott Hogan also missing through injury.

Manchester United goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara, currently on loan at Macclesfield Town, will join up with the Under-21s for their qualifiers against Kosovo and Germany.

Ireland play Wales in Cardiff on Thursday September 6th, before travelling to play Poland in Wroclaw on September 11th.

Ireland squad to play Wales and Poland:

Goalkeepers: Colin Doyle (Hearts), Sean McDermott (Kristiansund BK), Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Kevin Long, Stephen Ward (Burnley), John Egan, Enda Stevens (Sheffield United)

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Brentford), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Shaun Williams (Millwall), David Meyler (Reading), Daryl Horgan (Hibernian), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City)

Forwards: Jonathan Walters (Ipswich Town*), Graham Burke, Callum Robinson (Preston North End), Aiden O’Brien (Millwall)

*Indicates player is on loan

