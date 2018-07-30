Added time: a perfect cure for the hurling hangover

Natalya Coyle on all things modern pentathalon, Johnny Watterson talks hockey

 

Monday morning, coming down. This is what a hurling hangover feels like. After a weekend of unbelievable action at Croke Park, we’re pale and drawn and washed out by it all. But if the hurlers can go again, we can too. Not all heroes wear helmets. Sean Moran is in studio to put some order on it all for us.

The mighty Natalya Coyle has had an amazing summer in the modern pentathlon, winning her first ever silver medal at a World Cup and leading the Irish team to a podium finish in the European Championships. She’s in for a visit to tell us about her rise through the ranks, balancing her training and how Ireland accidentally won a silver medal in Hungary.

And the Ireland women’s hockey team will play a World Cup quarter-final on Thursday, having topped their pool as the surprise packages of the tournament in London. Johnny Watterson was there last week and joins us to break down how this has happened and what hockey needs to do to capitalise on their moment in the spotlight.

All in your Monday morning Added Time with Malachy Clerkin and Gavin Cummiskey. Please click here to listen via the Irish Times app.

