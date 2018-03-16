Added Time: A Paddy’s weekend of total sporting overload

Gavin Cummiskey (under-cover) and John O’Sullivan with the latest from England, while we look ahead to club finals weekend in Croker

 

On a weekend of total sporting overload, who better than our Sport on TV columnist Mary Hannigan to guide the Added Time Podcast through it all?

Ireland are in Twickenham chasing only their third ever Grand Slam against an England side playing for their rugby lives. Gavin Cummiskey has found himself accidentally going under-cover in the England camp and he brings us a dispatch from Pennyhill Park and John O’Sullivan joins us on the line as well to break it all down.

St Patrick’s Day means the GAA club finals and in times past, it meant the Railway Cup. It also meant one of the first serious rows between the GAA and the national broadcaster. Historian Mark Duncan tells us about the bizarre face-off in 1954 when Radio Éireann proposed combining coverage of the Railway Cup with a soccer match from Dalymount Park. We’ll chat to Eamon Donoghue about the games between Cuala and Na Piarsaigh and Nemo Rangers and Corofin as well.

And of course, we will pay tribute to Jim Bowen, presenter of Bullseye, purveyor of speedboats and catchphrase machine who died this week.

All in Added Time, with Malachy Clerkin and Mary Hannigan.

If you are reading this on the Irish Times app please click here to listen to Added Time.

Listen and subscribe via the links below:

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/added-time-the-irish-times-sports-podcast/id1341682574?mt=2

RSS: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:321147785/sounds.rss

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-irish-times-sports-podcast

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/irishtimes-sportspodcast

