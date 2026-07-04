All-Ireland hurling semi-final live updates: Cork take on Galway looking to reach third successive decider

Fixtures

All-Ireland SHC semi-final: Cork v Galway, 3.30pm

All-Ireland Women’s Football quarter-finals: Armagh v Kildare, 1.45pm; Kerry v Meath, 5.15pm; Dublin v Cork, 7.30pm

All-Ireland Senior Camogie quarter-final: Waterford v Kilkenny, 1pm

Semi-final time in the 2026 hurling championship and first up we have Cork v Galway from Croke Park. Ben O’Connor’s Cork come into it as raging hot favourites, despite the fact that they’ve actually lost their last five games in a row to Galway and are without a win in the fixture since O’Connor himself put up 0-12 in a 2008 victory. Galway haven’t been in a final since 2018 but their flood-the-defence style of play could prove tricky for the more expansive Cork to overcome.

Whatever happens, Croke Park will be hopping and we’ll bring it all to you as soon as it happens. Throw-in is at 3.30.

Both counties named their teams on Thursday night/Friday morning. We can’t take them as gospel just yet - certainly there was a fair amount of surprise that William Buckley wasn’t named in the Cork starting XV so we’ll kep an eye on that over the next hour or so. But for what it’s worth, here’s how they’re lining out as of now.

Cork: Patrick Collins; Niall O’Leary, Damien Cahalane, Seán O’Donoghue; Eoin Downey, Rob Downey, Mark Coleman; Tim O’Mahony, Tommy O’Connell; Darragh Fitzgibbon, Shane Barrett, Diarmuid Healy; Alan Walsh, Alan Connolly, Brian Hayes.

Galway: Darach Fahy; Joshua Ryan, Cillian Trayers, Darren Morrissey; Padraic Mannion, Daithí Burke, Ronan Glennon; Tiernan Killeen, Gavin Lee; Tom Monaghan, Cathal Mannion, Darragh Neary; Conor Whelan, Jason Rabbitte, Aaron Niland.