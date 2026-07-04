Ireland to see warm weather next week with temperatures up to 25 degrees

Sunshine in Dublin last week. Highs of 25 degrees are forecast on Wednesday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Ireland can expect to see plenty of warm and dry weather next week with just the occasional drizzle of rain as temperatures in other parts of Europe could reach beyond 40 degrees.

According to Met Éireann, Sunday will be dry in most places with patchy light rain, drizzle and mist in Ulster and some parts of Connacht. Highest temperatures will range from 16 degrees in the northwest and along the west coast to 24 degrees in the south and southeast as spells of sunshine develop.

Sunday evening will be cloudy with patchy light rain, drizzle and mist in parts of Ulster and Connacht. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

Monday will have a cloudy start with patches of light rain and drizzle in the west and north.

Met Éireann said that current indications suggest warm sunny spells will develop in parts of Munster and Leinster, spreading elsewhere later in the day with highest temperatures of 18 to 24 degrees.

Monday night will be mainly dry and cloudy with spots of light rain, drizzle and patchy mist in the west and north. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.

The north and northwest will experience patchy drizzle on Tuesday at first but more widespread sunshine will develop than previous days. Highest temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees, warmest in the south and east. Highs of 16 to 19 degrees can be expected along the Atlantic coastal fringes.

Wednesday will bring a mix of cloud and warm sunny spells, with the chance of a few spots of drizzle near western and northwestern coasts. Highest temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees.

The UK’s Met Office has said warm spells of sunshine can be expected on Sunday in much of England and Wales, with highs of 28 degrees.

From Monday to Wednesday, the UK’s forecaster said spells of rain will fall across northwestern parts as it stays sunny elsewhere and turns hot in the southeast. Highs of 32 degrees are forecasted in the south of England on Monday, followed by 31 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.

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Spain’s state meteorological agency, AEMET, has issued a special notice of a heatwave from July 5th to at least until July 7th, with highs of 42 degrees forecasted for some areas.

It warned that the level of fire danger will increase to very high values across the board.

According to Météo-France, highs of 38 degrees can be expected from Sunday to Tuesday, dropping slightly to 36 degrees on Wednesday.