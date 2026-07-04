Three children dead after boat capsizes during US storm

Storm damage was reported throughout the Lake Geneva area of Wisconsin, a popular destination for summer recreation. Photograph: iStock

Three children died after a boat capsized on Wisconsin’s Geneva Lake during inclement weather on the eve of the US semiquincentennial celebrations, and seven other people had to be rescued by emergency responders, according to officials.

A recreational motor boat with 10 passengers, including four children, sank on Friday afternoon as the boat “attempted to navigate to safety as weather conditions deteriorated” amid an intense, sudden storm, the city of Lake Geneva police department said in a statement.

First responders rescued one child and six adults – but three children were reported missing. They were later recovered yet pronounced dead after rescuers administered life-saving measures.

Officials confirmed that all four children were wearing lifejackets at the time of the capsizing, which they said was a “reminder how quickly severe weather can develop on area waterways”.

“We strongly urge all boaters to closely monitor weather forecasts, remain vigilant of changing atmospheric conditions and seek safe harbour immediately when threatening weather approaches,” the police department said.

Police said the identities of the victims could not immediately be released as an investigation into the capsizing continued.

Lake Geneva officials declared a state of emergency due to Friday’s intense storm conditions.

Storm damage was reported throughout the Lake Geneva area, a popular destination for summer recreation. The small southern Wisconsin town draws tourists annually, particularly during the summer months, due to its proximity to Geneva Lake.

Harsh winds toppled trees and power lines, damaging buildings in the area, the local undersheriff Tom Hausner said during a news conference.

At least one person sustained minor injuries after being hit by toppled trees.

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Friday’s storm came as much of the US has otherwise experienced extreme heat heading into Saturday’s independence day holiday.

An estimated 250 million people were told to expect to encounter dangerous levels of heat as temperatures soar nationwide amid the July 4th weekend marking the 250th anniversary of the signing of the US declaration of independence from Britain. – Guardian