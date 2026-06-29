Gary Wilson to replace Heinrich Malan as Ireland men’s cricket head coach

Heinrich Malan has stepped down from his role as head coach of the Ireland men’s cricket team, a day after the team secured a historic T20 win over world champions India in Belfast.

Gary Wilson has been confirmed as Malan’s successor, becoming the team’s first Irish-born coach in over 30 years.

On Friday, Ireland earned their first win over India with a 34-run victory at Stormont, which they followed up on Sunday with a one-run win to claim the series 2-0.

In a statement, Cricket Ireland said Malan had “stepped back from the position following discussions around the upcoming World Cup qualifier cycle.”

It added: “Malan will work alongside Wilson over the coming month to ensure a smooth transition as the squad prepared for the ODI series against Afghanistan in August.”

Wilson represented Ireland 292 times during a 15-year international career, retiring in 2020. His coaching career began soon after, taking charge of the North West Warriors before joining the Irish set-up as an assistant coach in 2022.

“Representing Ireland as a player is something I will always be hugely proud of, but to now take on the role of head coach is a very special honour that means a great deal to me,” said Wilson.

“I’d like to put on record my thanks to Heinrich – over the last four years he has allowed me to have the responsibility that has put me in a position to be ready for this role and for that I am truly grateful,” the 40-year-old added. “We have had some great days in that time, and I wish him and his family all the very best for what comes next.”

Congratulating Wilson on his appointment, Cricket Ireland director of high performance Graeme West said “he has demonstrated strong leadership qualities both as a player and as a coach, and we look forward to working with him as we continue to develop this squad.”

West added: “Gary comes into the role at a crucial time in the World Cup qualifier cycle and will now have valuable time to work with the squad during the build-up to the tournament, beginning with the Afghanistan series next month.

“Looking longer term – with his extensive background in international and county cricket – Gary will have a wealth of insights and experience to call upon as we develop and deliver on a high performance strategy.”