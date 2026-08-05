‘Thousands of special viewing glasses’ sold for most prominent solar eclipse in 27 years

The moon eclipses the sun during a total solar eclipse, seen in Bloomington, Indiana, in 2024. Photograph: Josh Edelson/Getty

Ireland’s most prominent solar eclipse in 27 years is expected to be visible next week when the moon passes in front of the sun during daytime.

The significant partial eclipse, which will see between 94 per cent and 97 per cent of the sun covered on Wednesday, is the first of its kind to be visible in Ireland since August 1999 when 95 per cent was covered.

Emma Whelan, associate professor of astrophysics at Maynooth University, said the eclipse would be visible from about 6pm until 8pm and would “peak” between 7pm and 7.45pm.

Whelan said the variation in the level of obscurity of the sun across the State meant that a greater “bite” will be taken out of it “more towards the west”.

The southwest will see higher levels of obscurity, with the likes of Skibbereen, Co Cork, and Dingle, Co Kerry, seeing more than 97 per cent eclipsed.

Cork, Limerick and Galway will all see up to 96 per cent of the sun eclipsed while Dublin will see a little over 94 per cent obscurity and it will be just over 95 per cent in Waterford.

David Moore, editor of Astronomy Ireland magazine, said those planning to view the eclipse should check Met Éireann satellite images to see which way clouds were moving on the day.

Elsewhere in Europe, Spain is set to see a total eclipse while in France it is expected to be in a range of 90 to 99 per cent obscurity. Much of the UK will see 90 per cent of the sun obscured, rising to about 94 per cent in southern areas such as Plymouth.

Preparations are under way across Ireland for events scheduled to mark the phenomenon.

Moore said that instead of having a single event in the same vain as Astronomy Ireland’s 1999 Phoenix Park viewing in Dublin, “we’ve decided to promote the event for the whole of Ireland to watch it from their back garden”.

Moore said the Astronomy Ireland website was “selling hundreds of eclipse glasses a day” and the number of pairs shipped to customers was “in the thousands already”.

Donnacha O’Driscoll, Irish Astronomical Society president, said the public should also be aware of the dangers of solar eclipses.

He said heat rays from the sun could burn the back of the eyes, so sunglasses or pinhole cameras should be used by those viewing the eclipse.

O’Driscoll is one of “hundreds” of professional and amateur astronomers travelling to Spain to see the eclipse in its totality, but a number of society members will be on hand at its visitor centre in Phoenix Park from 6pm on Wednesday.

Members are to provide telescopes so users can safely view the sun and give out safety glasses for people so they can look directly at the eclipse.

The 200 free tickets allocated for the viewing of the solar eclipse at Birr Castle Demesne, Co Offaly, sold out in two hours, general manager John O’Grady said.

This year’s eclipse holds a “huge significance”, he said, because “it’s unlikely anyone attending will ever see it again” as the next eclipse at such a level is not expected until 2090.

Attendees will be able to watch the live feed indoors and view the eclipse from the gardens of the castle with provided solar glasses, four telescopes and items for projecting the eclipse on to nearby surfaces.

A viewing of the eclipse at Maynooth University’s north campus would be “like a mini solar festival”, Whelan said, adding that 400 people had registered for free tickets and another 200 were on a waiting list.

Talks from professors covering astronomical topics such as solar energy and quantum physics will also take place at an inflatable “pop-up planetarium” where a showcase will also educate people on solar eclipses.