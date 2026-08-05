Celtic manager Martin O’Neill in hospital after undergoing minor operation

Celtic manager Martin O'Neil looks on during the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Dundee. Photograph: Ian MacNicol/Getty

Celtic manager Martin ‌O’Neill remains in hospital after undergoing a ‌small procedure, the Scottish Premiership champions said on ​Wednesday.

“We can confirm that Martin O’Neill has undergone a small procedure in hospital,” Celtic ​said in a statement.

“We would envisage Martin ⁠being released from hospital in ‌the ‌next ​day or two and on behalf of Martin, we ⁠would like ​to thank supporters ​for their kind wishes.” O’Neill (74) was appointed Celtic’s ​permanent manager in June on a ⁠one-year contract after ⁠twice ​taking interim charge last season and he guided them to a Premiership and Scottish Cup double.

During his first stint with the Glasgow team from ‌2000 to 2005, ⁠O’Neill won a domestic treble in his debut season and ‌guided Celtic to the Uefa Cup final ​in Seville in 2003.