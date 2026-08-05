Soccer

Celtic manager Martin O’Neill in hospital after undergoing minor operation

Club thanks supporters for ‘kind wishes’ with O’Neill expected to be released from hospital in the next day or two

Celtic manager Martin O'Neil looks on during the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Dundee. Photograph: Ian MacNicol/Getty
Celtic manager Martin O'Neil looks on during the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Dundee. Photograph: Ian MacNicol/Getty
Wed Aug 05 2026 - 18:071 MIN READ

Celtic manager Martin ‌O’Neill remains in hospital after undergoing a ‌small procedure, the Scottish Premiership champions said on ​Wednesday.

“We can confirm that Martin O’Neill has undergone a small procedure in hospital,” Celtic ​said in a statement.

“We would envisage Martin ⁠being released from hospital in ‌the ‌next ​day or two and on behalf of Martin, we ⁠would like ​to thank supporters ​for their kind wishes.” O’Neill (74) was appointed Celtic’s ​permanent manager in June on a ⁠one-year contract after ⁠twice ​taking interim charge last season and he guided them to a Premiership and Scottish Cup double.

During his first stint with the Glasgow team from ‌2000 to 2005, ⁠O’Neill won a domestic treble in his debut season and ‌guided Celtic to the Uefa Cup final ​in Seville in 2003.

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