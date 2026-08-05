Derry City part company with manager Tiernan Lynch with side sixth in Premier Division

Tiernan Lynch’s 19-month spell as Derry City manager has abruptly ended midway through a season with the Candystripes sitting sixth in the Premier Division with just six wins from 26 matches.

With results leaving Derry closer to relegation than European qualification, the club’s recently appointed director of football Mark Connolly will take over “first team affairs on an interim basis.”

“The club would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Tiernan for his professionalism, commitment and hard work during his time at Derry City,” read a short statement.

Lynch’s second season at the Brandywell had been undermined by criticism from James McClean, a January signing before the start of the current campaign.

“[Shamrock] Rovers, Bohs, Shels, Larne have all progressed through ties in Europe this year (but) we played four, lost four,” McClean said most recently last week in a post that was subsequently deleted.

“And sorry, it needs to be said, we have every much as good, if not better, a squad on paper. If you watch the games, the lads aren’t losing these games based on lack of effort. So clearly there is an issue somewhere else.”