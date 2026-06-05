FAI find themselves caught in centre of Israel game debate

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

The moment Ireland and Israel were drawn in the same Nations League group back in February, we knew that there would be no end of pressure on the FAI to refuse to play the games - certainly not the home one. And so it’s proved, trade unionist Mick Lynch the latest to add his voice to the calls for a principled stand to be taken - namely, a decision not to fulfil October’s fixture against the Israelis in Dublin.

One game that will certainly go ahead is this evening’s World Cup qualifier against the Netherlands in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, head coach Carla Ward hopeful of springing a surprise against the group leaders. Ireland will, of course, be captained by Katie McCabe who has had a lively old week following the announcement that she is leaving Arsenal for Chelsea.

Heimir Hallgrímsson, meanwhile, is preparing his side for tonight’s friendly against World Cup co-hosts Canada in Montreal, Joe Callaghan hearing from him and defender Jake O’Brien before a game they had, need it be said, hoped would have been their own World Cup warm-up.

In rugby, Gerry Thornley pays tribute to former Irish captain Fergus Slattery who died, at the age of 77, on Wednesday. “There are giants and then there are giants, and by any measure Irish rugby has lost a true colossus of the sport,” he writes.

Ahead of Saturday’s URC semi-final against the Stormers, Leinster coach Leo Cullen has been giving his backing to Jacques Nienaber after the South African cast doubt on his future with the province earlier this week, describing him as “a genius”.

Michael Scully previews that URC game, the Stormers hit by the loss to an ankle injury of one of South African rugby’s brightest talents, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu. Leinster have suffered their own blow, Dan Sheehan ruled out of the game, but are boosted by the availability of Joe McCarthy.

In hurling, Joe Canning looks ahead to this weekend’s provincial finals, Dublin and Galway “looking for something tangible to reward the progress they’ve made” when they meet in the Leinster decider, but neither Limerick nor Cork’s season will be defined by a Munster title - “only the All-Ireland matters ultimately”. And as player-turned-pundit Patrick Horgan tells Ian O’Riordan, Cork are “100 per cent” All-Ireland contenders again this year.

In golf, Philip Reid reports on Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy’s opening day at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio, both recovering from poor starts to sign for sub-par opening rounds.

In motorsport, Hannah Kate Costello talks to the gifted young Derry driver Fionn McLaughlin who will be in action in Monaco on Sunday in round two of the Formula 3 Championship.

And Brian O’Connor previews the action at Epsom this weekend, Aidan O’Brien hoping Amelia Earhart has a flier in today’s Oaks, while he’ll also have a four-strong team in tomorrow’s Derby. Mind you, the Derby doesn’t enjoy the standing it once had. “The slipping status of the sport’s most famous race remains racing’s self-inflicted injury,” says Brian.

TV Watch: It’s men’s semi-final day at the French Open, Alexander Zverev v Jakub Mensik up first at 1.30pm, followed by the all-Italian affair between Flavio Cobolli and Matteo Arnaldi (TNT Sports 1, from 1pm). Sky Sports Golf’s coverage of The Memorial Tournament continues at 5pm, and at 7.30pm, Ireland’s women take on the Netherlands in their World Cup qualifying group (RTÉ 2). And if you’re up for a late night, our men meet Canada in a friendly at half-past-midnight (RTÉ 2).