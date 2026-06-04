Fergus Slattery: A colossus of Irish and world rugby who never forgot where it all began

There are giants and then there are giants, and by any measure Irish rugby has lost a true colossus of the sport following Fergus Slattery’s passing on Wednesday night.

It wasn’t just his achievements as a rugby player, although they were immense. A product of Blackrock College through and through, having played for the school, he then joined the club from UCD after winning his first Ireland cap in 1970 at the age of 20.

A teak-tough, fearless, athletic, skilful and intelligent player who terrorised opposition outhalves, Slattery was arguably the greatest openside in the world for much of his playing career. He went on to play 61 times for Ireland over a 15-year period, which would be the equivalent of about 150 caps in today’s currency. He also captained Ireland 18 times.

As proof of his leadership qualities, this included leading Ireland on their 1979 tour of Australia, when they won seven of eight matches, including both Tests. That was possibly Ireland’s greatest ever tour to the southern hemisphere in the entire amateur era, and he was also an integral part of the 1982 and 1985 championship and Triple Crown winning sides, the first of them in a generational backrow alongside John O’Driscoll and Wille Duggan.

Slattery was quite simply a world-class player when Irish rugby was not noted for having many, as could be seen in the landmark British & Irish Lions tours of 1971 and 1974 to New Zealand and South Africa. In the latter, the tourists won the first three Tests and drew the fourth. Slattery played in all four and captained the Lions in two games against provincial opposition.

Ireland’s Robbie McGrath supported by Fergus Slattery and Phil Orr during the Autumn International against Australia in November 1981 at Lansdowne Road. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

His remarkable tally of 18 caps for the Barbarians included the celebrated 1973 win over the All Blacks in Cardiff. His understated but deft transfer in the build-up to perhaps the greatest try of all time, a pitch-length effort initiated by Phil Bennett and finished off by Gareth Edwards, prompted a fittingly appropriate observation by the incomparable Welsh commentator Cliff Morgan. “Slattery ... that’s his genius.”

In rugby, and in life, Fergus Slattery did it his own distinct way. For as much as anything else, he remained one of the last great amateurs and a great club man. His loyalty and devotion to Blackrock and club rugby never wavered.

It was not uncommon for him to feature in club games the day after playing for Ireland. He continued playing for ‘Rock’s junior sides into the late 80s, long after his international career was over, and won a Fox Cup/7th Division medal, in a side featuring 19-year-olds. Even after that, he was a regular participant in weekly tag rugby in Stradbrook.

As a teammate and friend said on Thursday, Slats had time for everybody, whether they played for the firsts or the thirds. He was one of the last from an era when the gods of the game togged out with the mere mortals and shared a beer afterwards. And he was one of the game’s gods.

While a successful businessman in his own right, Slattery’s passionate belief in the values and spirit of amateur rugby would only have intensified after he retired, and he famously insisted that payment when working for BBC Radio would be made directly to Blackrock College RFC.

Fergus Slattery pictured in 2019. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Though he never wanted a position or title within the club, few if any have done more for it. He committed himself to countless club fundraisers and charities, and his utter and entertaining command of auctioneering at lunches and gala dinners were exceptional. He was also loyal and renowned for his kindness, always willing to do favours or help people.

As a moving and heartfelt tribute to Slats on the Blackrock College website simply stated: “He was a legend of legends”.

IRFU president John O’Driscoll said that Slattery “defined excellence in his era”, adding: “His leadership, skill and unwavering commitment to the jersey set standards that continue to inspire generations of players.

“Off the field, he carried himself with humility and integrity, embodying the very best values of our game. On behalf of the IRFU, I extend our deepest sympathies to Fergus’ family, friends and former teammates at Blackrock College RFC, Ireland, British & Irish Lions and the Barbarians.”

Alas, tragically, Slattery was diagnosed with frontal lobe trauma four years ago in London. Sharply intelligent, knowledgeable, opinionated and richly entertaining, though none of that should make any difference whatsoever, somehow that made his ensuing condition all the more cruel for him and his family.

All of that was laid bare by his wife Margot and his family in David Walsh’s in-depth, revelatory and upsetting investigation into the consequences of Slattery’s condition in The Sunday Times.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Margot, his daughter Nikki, son Cameron and his grandchildren. May he rest in peace.