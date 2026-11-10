Kristian Jubani guarantees bronze at Youth Olympics with stoppage victory in Senegal

Dublin boxer Kristain Jubani has guaranteed a bronze medal at the Youth Olympics in Senegal after his win over Iraq’s Almohaimen Takleef in the 50kg quarter-finals.

Despite hitting the canvas early in Tuesday’s quarter-final bout after a tangle with Takleef, which the referee correctly ruled a slip, Jubani found quick success in landing straight left hands to the body.

The Crumlin BC boxer met little resistance and upped the pressure, landing a clean left straight that forced the referee to step in to give Takleef a standing count.

Thirty seconds later, the referee was counting again, this time after Jubani’s rapid-fire one-two split Takleef’s guard to knock his head back.

With a three-standing-count rule in effect, the Dubliner needed just one more big punch to stop the fight. Jubani continued to land clean punches, but the bell came to end the opening round before he could force a stoppage.

The Irish fighter further grew in confidence in the second round, opening up with longer combinations. After Jubani landed another perfectly-timed straight left to the head, the referee had seen enough, waving off the contest.

“I felt like I could have stopped him in the first, but I wanted to get the valuable rounds in,” the 17-year-old said after ensuring Ireland’s only medal of the games.

He will have the chance to upgrade to a silver medal in Wednesday’s semi-finals, where he will take on Mexico’s Alan Jesus Ocampo Cano.

“I got the medal, but I’m not here for just [any] medal,” he added, “I’m here for gold.”