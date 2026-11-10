Gerry Fox appointed New York senior football manager

Spectators watch New York and Roscommon during this year's Connacht quarter-final at Gaelic Park in New York. Photograph: Ed Mulholland/Inpho

Gerry Fox has been appointed New York senior football manager for 2027.

Originally from Ballinalee, Co Longford, Fox will take charge of New York for a second time after his first stint ended without contesting a single fixture due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Based in New Jersey, Fox was first appointed to the role in late 2019 but stepped down in February 2021 as New York were excluded from the 2020 and 2021 championships.

Returning to the helm ahead of next season, Fox replaces Ronan McGinley, who managed the Exiles for the past two seasons.

“It is a huge honour to manage New York again,” said Fox. “2020 was unfinished business for me, and I’m looking forward to working with this talented group of players and building on the progress New York has made in recent seasons.”

New York GAA stated: “Gerry’s knowledge of the New York game runs deep. He served as a selector with the New York seniors under Justin O’Halloran in 2018.

“At club level, he has been involved with Sligo NY for more than nine years, guiding them to back-to-back doubles, the New York League and Intermediate Championship in 2018, followed by the Senior League and Championship in 2019.

“This year, as part of the Sligo NY management team, he helped the club to another New York Senior Championship.”

Fox’s backroom team will include former players Dan Doona (Kerry), Enda Williams (Longford) and Seán McNamee (Armagh).