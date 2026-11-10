Troy Parrott and Katie McCabe among players nominated for FAI international awards

Troy Parrott celebrates after the Republic of Ireland's win over Hungary in Budapest last November. Photograph: Stephen Gormley/Inpho

Troy Parrott’s goalscoring form for the Republic of Ireland have earned him three nominations in the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) international awards.

The Real Betis striker is nominated for senior men’s international player of the year, alongside Dara O’Shea, who took over the captain’s armband for the Nations League fixtures against Israel in the absence of the injured Nathan Collins. Goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher rounds out the shortlist, receiving a nomination for a second year running.

Parrott has got the nod for young men’s international player of the year, alongside fellow striker Evan Ferguson and defender James Abankwah, while Mason Melia, Jamie Mullins and Jacob Devaney are the nominees for men’s under-21 international player of the year.

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe has been nominated for senior women’s international player of the year, having previously scooped the award in 2021. The Chelsea defender is joined on the shortlist by two first-time nominees, Emily Murphy and Marissa Sheva.

Murphy is also in the running for young women’s international player of the year, coming up against Abbie Larkin and Jessie Stapleton.

Parrot and McCabe are also both in contention for international goal of the year, the latter for her finish in Ireland’s Uefa World Cup qualifier against Poland in April that helped Carla Ward’s side to a 3-2 win in Gdańsk.

Parrott’s two nominated goals stem from the Uefa World Cup qualifying campaign last November: his second goal in Ireland’s 2-0 home win over Portugal, and the third of his hat-trick of goals away to Hungary, the final-minute winner in Budapest that sent Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side through to the World Cup playoffs.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Aviva Stadium next Tuesday.