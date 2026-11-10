‘The laughs are all on me’: Michael Palin unable to walk unaided following fall

Monty Python star Michael Palin has said he still cannot walk without assistance after falling and breaking his ribs at home.

The 83-year-old actor had to cancel a number of events including his In The Philippines travel book tour after a fall in his bathroom in October left him with three broken ribs and a cracked pelvis.

Palin shared a health update on Instagram which featured a photograph of him standing in a disabled road bay.

He wrote: “It’s now exactly a month since I thudded to my bathroom floor – returning from a pee at 3.30 in the morning. I still can’t walk without a Zimmer.

“The laughs are all on me. Zimmers were used in Monty Python when we wanted to play slow-moving elderly people.

“Now I’m an elderly person for real, having to move very slowly as I have three broken ribs and a cracked pelvis. Bones take time to heal and I’m probably doomed to play this particular Python character for a few weeks more.”

He went on to say he was recovering with a “stack of books” to read as well as by watching the spy thriller Slow Horses and This City Is Ours.

Referencing a well-loved Monty Python sketch starring Palin and John Cleese, the actor added: “If things get really low, the Fish Slapping Dance.”

[ Michael Palin: ‘Monty Python didn’t pay particularly well — to start with, anyway’Opens in new window ]

He said: “I promise not to go to the bathroom ever again, and I shall try and find some other show dates next year.

“Thank you all for your patience. Here’s to the next time.” – PA