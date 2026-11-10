TV & Radio

‘The laughs are all on me’: Michael Palin unable to walk unaided following fall

Monty Python star says he is recovering with a ‘stack of books’ after breaking ribs and cracking pelvis

Michael Palin in London last year. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BFI
Michael Palin in London last year. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BFI
Tue Nov 10 2026 - 11:272 MIN READ

Monty Python star Michael Palin has said he still cannot walk without assistance after falling and breaking his ribs at home.

The 83-year-old actor had to cancel a number of events including his In The Philippines travel book tour after a fall in his bathroom in October left him with three broken ribs and a cracked pelvis.

Palin shared a health update on Instagram which featured a photograph of him standing in a disabled road bay.

He wrote: “It’s now exactly a month since I thudded to my bathroom floor – returning from a pee at 3.30 in the morning. I still can’t walk without a Zimmer.

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“The laughs are all on me. Zimmers were used in Monty Python when we wanted to play slow-moving elderly people.

“Now I’m an elderly person for real, having to move very slowly as I have three broken ribs and a cracked pelvis. Bones take time to heal and I’m probably doomed to play this particular Python character for a few weeks more.”

He went on to say he was recovering with a “stack of books” to read as well as by watching the spy thriller Slow Horses and This City Is Ours.

Referencing a well-loved Monty Python sketch starring Palin and John Cleese, the actor added: “If things get really low, the Fish Slapping Dance.”

Michael Palin: ‘Monty Python didn’t pay particularly well — to start with, anyway’ ]

He said: “I promise not to go to the bathroom ever again, and I shall try and find some other show dates next year.

“Thank you all for your patience. Here’s to the next time.” – PA

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